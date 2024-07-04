Latin Jazz Bandleader Giovanni Rodriguez Headlines Nightfall

Grammy-award winning multi-instrumentalist and Latin orchestra band leader Giovanni Rodriguez will headline with his band this Friday at Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series.

Born in Italy to Dominican parents and growing up in Europe, he learned to appreciate and respect all genres of music.​ Now based in Nashville, he is one of Music City’s leading percussionists, bassists and favorite on the Salsa and jazz scene.

In 2018, Rodriguez received a Grammy for the percussion work he did on CeCe Winans’, “Let Them Fall In Love” record which was went #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Music Chart.

Giovanni is a composer, producer, arranger, educator and bandleader of the Music City Latin Orchestra, Giovanni Rodriguez & 12 Manos and Music City Soul Breakers, and was selected to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV for Latin All-Star group organized by Wes Little to perform the pregame. Giovanni Rodriguez & 12 Manos will perform at 8pm at Nightfall.

Opening this week’s show at 7pm is the Lisa Anita Baker Band. Though she now makes MontEagle, TN, her home, Lisa is originally from the sun-drenched West Coast. Her groundbreaking 2002 album, Song For A New Day, marked a turning point in her career. Collaborating with esteemed musicians like Victor, Joseph, and Regi Wooten, alongside the legendary Oteil Burbridge, the album showcased Lisa's exceptional talent and innovative approach to jazz guitar.

Her live performances challenge stereotypes and redefine the perception of jazz guitar. Other member of Lisa’s band include

Andre Manga - A native of Yaoundé, Cameroon in Central Africa, who combines jazz with traditional African rhythms inspired by superstar musician Manu Dibango. André performed on Paul Simon’s “The Rhythm of the Saints” album, and has worked for over 17 years as bassist for singer songwriter global sensation Josh Groban.

Yakou N’guessan - internationally known jazz drummer, composer, and producer from the Ivory Coast. Influenced by the unique tribal languages of his native country, he blends jazz and African beats to form World Music. He was part of a jazz festival organized by the King of Morocco and played with international luminaries such as Quincy Jones and George Benson. Randy Hoexter, jazz pianist, composer and educator from Atlanta will round out the band.

Free motorcycle parking will be moved to M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street, offering more space and a level surface. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only.* Food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

Nightfall includes a tasty variety of local food trucks in the street and around 25 local artisans offering their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park. Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.