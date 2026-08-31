Lauren Alaina Returns Home To Headline Fort Oglethorpe's Labor Day At The Post

The City of Fort Oglethorpe is inviting everyone to celebrate Labor Day with a full day of free music, family fun, food, shopping, cars, and community at Labor Day at the Post, Monday, September 7 from 9am to 9pm at Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.

This year’s event will feature a full lineup of live music beginning at 1pm. The City of Fort Oglethorpe welcomes Lauren Alaina at 7:30pm and Mark Wills at 6pm, with special guest The Singing Barber, Noah Peters, at 5pm.

The Barnhardt Stages will also feature local and regional favorites throughout the afternoon, including James Rogers at 1pm, Shelby Mosteller at 2pm, and Remembering January at 4pm.

“Labor Day at the Post has become one of the biggest days of the year for Fort Oglethorpe,” said Molly F. Huhn, Fort Oglethorpe City Manager.

The celebration begins at 9a with the Labor Day at the Post Car Show, giving guests the chance to admire rows of vintage vehicles, classic cars, hot rods, jeeps, and more.

Beginning at 10am, guests can enjoy the Local Market, featuring vendors, artisans, and local businesses, along with a wide variety of food trucks serving throughout the day. Food trucks will remain open until 8pm.

Families can also enjoy a free Kids Zone and petting zoo beginning at 10am, with inflatables, activities, and hands-on animal encounters for children.

Admission to Labor Day at the Post is free.

For full event details, visit letsgoforto.com.