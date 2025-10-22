Legacy Music Festival Presents "Diana Ross: The Legend" At The Howard School

The Black Arts & Ideas Festival Series proudly presents the 2025 Legacy Music Festival: Diana Ross: The Legend. The Music. The Style.

This one-of-a-kind production, part of the Festival Series, celebrates the transformative influence of the global African diaspora on music while honoring the 50th anniversary of Mahogany (1975)—the iconic film that solidified Diana Ross as both a cinematic and fashion icon.

Over two unforgettable nights, audiences will experience a dazzling multimedia journey through Diana Ross’s groundbreaking career—from her meteoric rise with The Supremes to her triumphant solo career on stage and screen.

Program Highlights

Act I: Where Did Our Love Go? – The Supremes Era

Curated and directed by Jasmine La’Shea—singer, songwriter, music curator, and entrepreneur—this first half of the evening celebrates Motown’s most successful girl group. With multimedia performances, live music, and full-costume tributes, audiences will relive the legendary hits that defined a generation, including “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Baby Love,” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Featuring Markita Wilkes as Diana Ross & Andrea Irvin, and Jessica Parker as the Supremes.

Act II: Do You Know Where You’re Going To? – The Solo Icon

After intermission, the spotlight shines on Diana Ross’s solo superstardom. Featuring Karen Collins of The Velvet Chair Experience, this dazzling tribute merges music, film, and fashion to honor Ross’s evolution into an international legend. Audiences will revisit her iconic performances in Lady Sings the Blues (1972), Mahogany (1975), and The Wiz (1978), alongside timeless hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “I’m Coming Out.”

Artistic & Production Team

Ricardo C. Morris, President & CEO, Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas – Executive Producer, Set Designer, Production Director.

Jasmine La’Shea – Music Director, Curator, and Co-Producer

Karen Collins – Featured Performer & Music Director

Adriane Banks - Owner of Alter Ego Salon & Spa & Alter Ego Braiding Bar & Cosmetology Instructor at The Howard School - Hair, wigs and make-up stylist.

The Band: Monty Billingsley, Darrius Gates, Mike Hale, Edwards Ellis, III, and vocals by Shaun Wilkes

Community Support

The Legacy Music Festival is presented by Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas with generous support from:

ArtsBuild

Benwood Foundation

Footprint Foundation

Lyndhurst Foundation

Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement

These partners make it possible to highlight Black artistry, provide local opportunities, and bring world-class cultural programming to Chattanooga. The festival is also proud to partner with LaSha Rockymore-Mitchell, CEO, The SmArt Oasis for our Marketing & Promotion.

Tickets: BlackArtsAndIdeasFest.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.