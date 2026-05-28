Legendary Classic Rock Band Chicago Comes To Memorial Auditorium

Having originally formed in 1967 as “The Chicago Transit Authority,” the groundbreaking, Grammy Award-winning American rock group, which swiftly changed its name to just Chicago, is returning to the Scenic City to perform at Memorial Auditorium on Friday, May 29th.

When drifting back, my mind immediately goes to the classic hits from Chicago, like “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “Will You Still Love Me.” These are just a few of their staple songs, which transcended generations and cemented Chicago as one of the most legendary American rock bands of all time.

One of the more groundbreaking things they are known for, especially during their early, more formative years, is their introduction and incorporation of horns to the rock 'n' roll soundscape. Famously dubbed “horn rock,” the sound was revolutionary at the time, and while most bands were using guitar, drums, and bass, Chicago constructed its identity around a full brass section.

Rather than use it occasionally, Chicago directly integrated horns into the songwriting, which also saw them mixing heavy elements of improvisational jazz with funk and pop. Their truly unique sound also saw them fusing elements of soul and R&B with rock, showcasing their prowess and diversity in sound for the time.

The band was initially founded in Chicago, Illinois, by Robert Lamm, Terry Kath, Peter Cetera, Walter Parazaider, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, and Danny Seraphine. Known as “The Big Thing,” the band would seemingly change the sound of rock 'n' roll forever, and while Terry Kath passed away tragically in 1978, all of the original members are alive today; however, only one is still performing with the group: trumpet player and original founder, Lee Loughane.

Their most recent tour is their 59th, seeing the band approaching nearly six decades of touring and creating revolutionary music while simultaneously changing the landscape of what rock and roll could be. They will be playing classic hits and tried and true favorites, so fans will be in for a treat.

In 1977, Chicago earned its first Grammy wins, with more to follow, for their song “If You Leave Me Now" earning them wins for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group, or Chorus and Best Arrangement, Instrumental, and Vocals. In 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2020, they received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, rightfully deserved and overdue, in my humble opinion.

Later in their career, they evolved into a softer rock sound, exploring a different side of rock and further cementing their place in the annals of music history. They are, in fact, one of the most successful and longest-running American rock bands in history and pioneers of an entire subgenre of horn-rock.

Over the last 59 years, Chicago has been steadily touring and has released 26 studio albums, 7 live albums, and 11 compilation albums, marking over 44 official releases. They are also one of the world's best-selling groups of all time, having sold more than one hundred million records since they first began.

To call Chicago one of the most influential American rock bands would be an accurate statement, and their expansive catalog, coupled with nearly six decades of touring, has positioned them as not only one of the most influential but also as one of the most distinctive and lauded American rock bands of all time.

Their horn-heavy, jazz-rock-infused sound widened the definition of what rock could be, and the group has become ingrained in pop culture for their remarkable work that has impacted countless lives, spanning multiple generations. Do not miss your chance to catch Chicago live, in person, this Friday. Tickets are selling out fast.

Chicago