The Legendary Drivin N Cryin Set To Perform At The Barrelhouse Ballroom Saturday

Led by frontman Kevn Kinney, the Atlanta-based Southern rock group Drivin N Cryin formed in 1985 and has been creating and performing together for over four decades; they'll bring their signature sound to the Scenic City at the Barrelhouse Ballroom this Saturday, September 26th.

The lauded, fan-favorite group also includes longtime bassist Tim Nielsen and drummer Dave V. Johnson, both integral to the band's early formation and providing backing vocals and harmonies on the record. At present, they are also joined by Estonian guitarist Laur Joamets, known for his work with Sturgill Simpson, and touring guitarist John Harris.

Known for their dynamic, raucous live shows and ability to not be bound to one genre, the iconic group has developed quite a reputation in the Southern Americana and roots-rock music scenes over the years, and in 2015, they were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Their longevity is impressive, and their legacy is one built on craft and a consistent presence in the Southern rock and folk storytelling scenes.

Throughout the years of constant touring and being a steady voice in the roots scene, they have shared stages with some of the more legendary acts in music, including Jason Isbell, R.E.M., The Black Crowes, ZZ Top, and The Who, to name a few. Their large breakout came with their 1991 album, Fly Me Courageous, with the title track becoming a major success, with MTV going on to give them a lot of exposure, featuring other songs like “Build a Fire.”

Their 1989 album Mystery Road is one of their finest works, and possibly the group's masterpiece, with beautiful and catchy tracks like "Straight to Hell," one of the band's more enduring songs, along with "Honeysuckle Blue,” an emotionally nuanced and beautifully layered track that captures the feeling of wanting someone who isn’t fully available. I felt these songs when I heard them, and they nestled their way into the cultural zeitgeist of American southern roots rock music, impacting and influencing countless other musicians and fans' lives.

They will be coming to Chattanooga with a tour that celebrates their latest album, released in April of 2026, entitled Crushing Flowers, which leans more towards the drivin’ side of the band’s sound, with songs tending to be more rock- and roots-based, digging less into their more introspective, cryin’ side, with an emphasis on grit and guitar-driven rock soundscapes.

The titular song from the album, “Crushing Flowers”, sounds melodically and musically like it could have come directly off R.E.M.'s 1984 album Reckoning, with an atmospheric jangle pop soundscape and a murky moodiness that resembles R.E.M.'s signature style, which makes sense, because co-founder of R.E.M., Peter Buck, played guitar on the track.

Produced by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s guitarist Sadler Vaden, the album feels eclectic and a welcome addition to Drivin N Cryin’s catalog as their first studio album in seven years. There’s a mix of intense Southern rock n roll blended with roots-driven power pop that gives the record a familiar feel, while also breaking new ground and not feeling solely like a nostalgic act.

The album also holds extra significance for fans of Todd Snider, as the final song, “Iggy Monkey,” features a verse from the late, great singer-songwriter before his tragic passing in November of last year. Ultimately, the record is dedicated to Snider, a close friend of the band’s and Kevn’s over the decades, and the track takes on new meaning, raw with emotion, given Snider's passing, with this likely being one of his last collaborations.

Not only is their latest album carrying on their enduring legacy as one of the most extensive touring bands spanning over four decades, but it also feels timeless, like it could have been written in the eighties or just a few days ago. It blends sweeping harmonies with gritty guitar and lyrics that drift from dealing with memory, grief, and painful change to upbeat lines that just want folks to have fun, dance, and enjoy their friends.

Crushing Flowers is unmistakably a Drivin N Cryin record, and if the music on the album is any sign of what folks will hear at the show, longtime favorites and newer fans are in for a treat. Don’t miss a chance to catch one of the more enduring acts in Southern Rock and folk history, and buy your tickets today for a night to remember at the intimate Barrelhouse Ballroom.

Drivin N Cryin