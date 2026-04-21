Legendary Southern Rock Group Gov't Mule Brings Jam Band Sound To The Signal

Atlanta-based legendary Southern rock jam band Gov't Mule is set to return to Chattanooga at The Signal on Thursday, April 23rd.

Led at the helm by the lauded former Allman Brothers member and guitarist Warren Haynes, the dynamic group is set to bring a night of good vibes and high energy that has to be experienced in person to truly appreciate.

Haynes was just at The Caverns in late February for his solo show, and if you missed him then, you’ll want to make sure you catch him at The Signal with his full band accompanying him this time around.

The band was formed in 1994, over three decades ago, by frontman, vocalist, and lead guitarist Warren Haynes, drummer Matt Abts, and bassist Allen Woody. Gov’t Mule has been touring globally for years, accumulating an incredibly devoted fanbase and establishing their name as one of the premier jam bands in the country.

Their soundscape is one that blends multiple genres of music, including heavy southern rock, blues, funk, and jam band. Their sets are often known for being different each night, with a mix of their signature long, improvised jams and a classic bluesy rock 'n' roll sound that delivers. Imagine getting the chance to hear extended guitar riffs from one of the best guitar players to ever do it, Warren Haynes, in an environment like The Signal.

I spoke with Warren before his solo show at The Caverns in late February, and, when asked about his time spent in the Allman Brothers and how that time impacted his career and his sound, he mentioned that he still takes a large part of what he learned in the group with him and that being in the band helped inform his improvisational performance style for years to come.

“I was an Allman Brothers Band fan before I ever picked up a guitar. I grew up on that music and obviously never could have imagined a scenario where I would be in the band, much less for 25 years. A large part of what I learned from them I learned before I joined the band or even knew them, but being on the inside of that alchemy gave me a lot of insight into how they approached improvisation, performance, and songwriting. I take that with me everywhere I go.”

In 1995, Gov’t Mule released their debut, self-titled album, and have garnered not only critical attention with their respective works since then, but in 2023, they were nominated for their first-ever Grammy Award nomination at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in the category of Best Traditional Blues Album for their record, Heavy Load Blues.

When asked about his songwriting and how it has evolved over the years, Haynes mentioned that he aspires to write timeless music and that he’s worked to interject himself into different characters.

“As with any writer, I don’t want to continue rewriting my past works, so I’m always looking for new avenues to explore while maintaining my initial inspiration for songcraft, which is to not succumb to the trends of the day and rather aspire to write timeless music.

Many of my lyrics center around storytelling and interjecting myself into different characters and narratives as opposed to choosing to always write about the obvious one-on-one relationships. Most of my favorite writers have done this, and I think it’s a more valid and gratifying approach than taking the expected path.”

Gov’t Mule’s music blends elements of the blues with soulful soundscapes, intertwined with raucous southern rock and several long, improvised jams. Having released over twelve studio albums since they formed, the band has etched their name in the history books for their Southern rock virtuosity, producing a unique sound that is all their own with an extensive discography to boot.

Gov’t Mule