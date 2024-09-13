Library Passes For CSO's 2024-2025 Season Available September 16th

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to announce passes for the 2024-2025 Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO) season will be available for checkout starting Monday, September 16, 2024.

Anyone with a valid Chattanooga Public Library card can check out a pass that is redeemable for CSO tickets at no cost.

CSO Family Passes are available at all five Library locations. Each location will have one pass per concert available for checkout starting two weeks prior to the performance date, and they are available on a first come, first serve basis. Passes can be redeemed at the CSO Box Office for 2 adult tickets and up to 4 youth tickets on the day of the event. Upcoming performances include:

Opening Night: Firebird, Thurs. 9/26/24 | 7:30 PM | Memorial Auditorium

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, Thurs. 11/7/24 | 7:30 PM | Memorial Auditorium

CSO is also hosting a “Sensory Friendly” Concert at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre on September 21, 2024, that is free to the public. Anyone interested in attending should reserve a seat on the CSO website. The Sensory-Friendly Concert Series is designed to be a safe and accepting environment where patrons with disabilities or sensory sensitivities along with their family members are free to speak and move in reaction to the music being played.

“There is something magical about experiencing a live symphonic performance,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “And I am so grateful that the CSO shares our vision of breaking down barriers of access for experiences like these. CSO and the library are harmonizing beautifully to provide these incredible opportunities for our community, and I couldn’t be more proud of this duet!’”

The Library also offers family passes to Chattanooga Football Club matches, UTC Mocs Football games, and Chattanooga Lookouts games, as well as passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

More information about the program can be found on the Library’s website, along with other Library services, events and more.

More information about CSO and their upcoming performances can be found at chattanoogasymphony.org. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.