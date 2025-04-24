Lineup Released For Chattanooga's IBMA Bluegrass Live Festival

The International Bluegrass Music Association is proud to unveil the lineup for this year’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! music festival.

Headlining the highly anticipated festival—set to take place September 19-20—are Sierra Ferrell, The Wood Brothers, Sierra Hull, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Alison Brown, Sister Sadie, and Jim Lauderdale & The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, among others.

After twelve successful years in Raleigh, North Carolina, IBMA World of Bluegrass is making a new home in Chattanooga for the next three years—marking an exciting new chapter. Key venues will include the Chattanooga Convention Center, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and multiple locations throughout downtown, with live performances scheduled across Miller Park, Miller Plaza, and Patten Square

Additional talent includes Missy Raines & Allegheny, Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen, East Nash Grass, Mountain Grass Unit, Authentic Unlimited, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Trey Hensley, Unspoken Tradition, Wyatt Ellis, Mason Via, DownRiver Collective, The Often Herd, and Kids on Bluegrass—with more to be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to welcome IBMA Bluegrass Live! back to Tennessee - another great moment for our state’s rich musical heritage. The move to Chattanooga is a fit that ‘sounds perfect,’” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “This event is more than just a celebration of bluegrass. It’s a chance to bring people together, boost the local economy and share Tennessee’s incredible music story with the world.”

"We've been eagerly awaiting this moment, and we're thrilled that IBMA World of Bluegrass is finally coming home to Chattanooga—a city deeply rooted in the traditions and culture of bluegrass music," says Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. "This lineup is extraordinary, showcasing some of the brightest talent in bluegrass today, and we can't wait to welcome music fans from around the world to experience our community. Chattanooga is ready to make this first year unforgettable, filled with incredible music, Southern hospitality, and a warm welcome for bluegrass enthusiasts everywhere."

"As the IBMA turns 40 this year, there's no better way to celebrate our anniversary than by kicking off the biggest week in bluegrass in Chattanooga,” says Ken White, Executive Director of the IBMA. “Our attendees will soon discover what we’ve already experienced—it is truly the Scenic City, and the people are friendly, welcoming and love bluegrass. It will be like a bluegrass homecoming."

IBMA Bluegrass Live! in partnership with Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is part of the five-day IBMA World of Bluegrass event, billed as “The Most Important Week in Bluegrass.” The week also includes the IBMA Business Conference, IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, and the 36th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, taking place September 16-20, 2025.

Tickets and hotel reservations will open to IBMA members on May 7, and to the general public on May 14. More information is available at worldofbluegrass.org.