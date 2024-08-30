Local Music Study Unveils Need For A New Amphitheater In Chattanooga

Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with Conventions, Sports & Leisure International, have released key insights from the recently conducted Music Venue Economic Research study.

The study aims to guide efforts in enhancing existing venues, exploring growth opportunities, addressing gaps in offerings, and recommending new developments to support Chattanooga's thriving music scene.

Earlier this year, Chattanooga Tourism Co. engaged CSL to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Chattanooga’s music venues to evaluate their current state and identify opportunities for growth. CSL is a leading advisory and planning firm specializing in consulting services for the convention, sports, entertainment, and visitor industries.

Initial insights highlight Chattanooga as an attractive destination for cultural offerings and a growing market for residents and visitors alike. However, the study revealed a significant gap in outdoor, music-specific venues. To address this, the study recommends developing a new outdoor amphitheater with a capacity of 6,000 (3,000 fixed seats and 3,000 lawn capacity).

This venue would not only fill an existing market void but also provide a versatile space for a variety of events, enhancing Chattanooga's appeal as a music destination.

At Chattanooga Tourism Co., we recognize the power of music to bring people together and enrich our community. This study provides a clear path forward for enhancing our current venues and creating new opportunities for growth in our vibrant music scene, and providing one more reason for people to visit," says Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. "We are excited to leverage these findings to elevate Chattanooga as a premier music destination."

Other Key Stats from Survey:

Concert Activity Location: Only 24% of concert attendance currently takes place within Chattanooga, with 76% occurring outside the city.

Need for a New Music Venue: 75% of respondents indicated a need for a new music venue in Chattanooga.

New Venue Preferences: Among the 12 venue types presented, amphitheaters were the top four preferred options.

Impact on Existing Venues: 90% of respondents stated that a new music venue would not affect their attendance at existing Chattanooga venues, but approximately 50% said they would attend fewer events outside Chattanooga if a new venue were available locally.

Annually, Hamilton County welcomes over 15 million visitors who contribute $65 million in local taxes, saving each resident household $1,138 in taxes and supporting more than 30,000 jobs.

To learn more about the Chattanooga’s Tourism Co.’s efforts to advance Chattanooga’s local music scene and review the initial report, visit visitchattanooga.com/Music-Venue-Needs.