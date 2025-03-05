Local Musicians Take On One Of The Greatest Albums Of All Time

This Saturday evening a talented group of Chattanooga singer/songwriters will perform Carole King’s landmark Tapestry album.

The event was organized by Catherine Campbell and will feature performances by Anna Baldree, Jayne Huntsman, Tigris Nevins, Daniel Foster and more.

Catherine was kind enough to sit down with The Pulse and explain how Tapestry has affected her, and why she thinks the album continues to endure.

The Pulse: Do you remember your first time hearing Tapestry?

Catherine: I heard Tapestry in its entirety for the first time in 2020, but her music was always around while I was growing up. A friend sent me a link to Way Over Yonder and told me I needed to cover it. I sat in my car in a parking lot and listened to it on repeat for a while before moving on to the rest of the album. There was so much power in the song and it overwhelmed me and I fell in love- every single song is perfect.

The Pulse: How has she influenced you?

Catherine: Her song writing is so intentional. I can tell every word is thought through, but it sounds so effortless. Her writing range is admirable too. She goes from the aching anticipation of heartbreak in Will You Love Me Tomorrow to the simple love and devotion of friendship in You've Got A Friend to the intricate storytelling of Tapestry. I've been striving to write with that kind of intention and diversity since I heard the album, instead of sticking to the comfort zone of sad songs about breakups.

The Pulse: What are some of your favorite songs and lyrics on the album?

Catherine: As a teenager, I loved Amy Winehouse's cover of Will You Love Me Tomorrow, not even realizing it was a cover until I was an adult. [With] King's version, you don't have to know the words of the song to feel what it's about. Tapestry has become my favorite on the album though. It's so understated compared to the other songs on the album, but the song itself is woven magic with three key changes and a bridge that takes flight for just a second before continuing. It's written so well.

The Pulse: Why do you think that album has endured and touched so many people?

Catherine: Every song on this album feels like an instant classic. It feels like coming home after a long journey to the comforts you didn't know you missed. The album is hopeful. Seven of the twelve songs on the album revolve around the value of love and friendship and the way it feels to be seen and cared for. I'm excited to hear how everyone interprets their own cover of each song. She put all of herself into the music and I hope each performer will be able to add themselves in right next to her.

The concert will be held Saturday, March 8th at Vagabond Barber Co. Doors open at 6:30 and music starts at 7. There is a $10 cover.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on EventBrite.