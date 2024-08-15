New "Locals Only" Music Festival To Celebrate Homegrown Talent

In response to the cancellation of two of Chattanooga's major music festivals, Five Wits Brewing Company and Barrelhouse Ballroom have proudly stepped up to fill the void with the first annual Locals Only Music Festival.

Taking place on October 12th and 13th, 2024, this two-day event will showcase 16 of some of the best local bands and musicians Chattanooga has to offer.

"Given how Chattanooga lost its two main music festivals this past year, we decided to step up and throw one of our own," said Mike Monen. "The vision for the festival came from a desire to raise awareness about the incredible music talent we have right here in Chattanooga, and to create a space where these bands can support one another."

Scheduled headliners are YGTUT & The Plugs, The Afternooners, Behold The Brave, and Strung Like a Horse. Featured acts include Land Camera, Red Pawn, Dos Fuegos, The Bohannons, Et Cetera, Danimal Planet, LVNDR, Rick Rushing, Lon Eldridge, Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck, KillaKeyz, and Milele Roots

Attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup that represents a select best of Chattanooga's music scene. With two stages and a wide variety of food and drink options from Five Wits Brewing and additional local vendors, the Locals Only Music Festival promises an immersive celebration of this community's creativity and spirit.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to showcase these amazing local bands and musicians,” continued Mike, “I think a lot of people are going to be shocked by how much talent will be in one place. My hope is that festival-goers will continue to support these bands at local venues like Cherry Street Tavern, JJ’s Bohemia, and Boneyard throughout the year.”

“This is hopefully just the beginning,” added Elliot Kehoe, who prefers simply to go by The Brew Dude. “We all recognize that there’s so much that Chattanooga has to offer, and we just thought ‘Well, we’ve got this space, why don’t we be the ones to make it happen?’. We want people to see Chattanooga the way that we do – as a city full of talented people doing amazing things, and kickstart this weekend of fun and celebration around that community.”

Tickets for the Locals Only Music Festival are available at app.promotix.com. Prices start at $50 for a two day pass, with day-of tickets rising to $60. Early purchase is encouraged as space is limited.

Five Wits Brewing Company and Barrelhouse Ballroom are well-known in Chattanooga for their commitment to the local food & beverage, music and locals arts scene. With a five-year history of supporting local flavor, they are proud to continue that tradition with hosting an event that shines a spotlight on the rich musical talent within our community.

For more information on the Locals Only Music Festival, including a full lineup, schedule, and ticket details, please visit barrelhouseballroom.com