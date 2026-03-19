Luck Of The Irish: UTC Chamber Singers Headed To Ireland For Concert Tour

The UTC Chamber Singers are headed to Ireland at the end of the semester, but before the group crosses the Atlantic, they will bring a piece of that journey home.

On March 27, the ensemble will present a local concert previewing the music they will perform overseas.

The “Emerald Isle Concert” will take place at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Mount Catholic Church, located at 1227 Scenic Highway in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. The church was selected to mirror the acoustics and sacred spaces where the ensemble will perform in Ireland. The free public concert will include music written by Irish and American composers.

UC Foundation Professor of Music Kevin Ford, who has led numerous global performance tours since joining UTC in 2003—including two prior excursions to Ireland—said international tours consistently draw attention not only to the ensemble but to the University itself.

“We don’t ever go anywhere that we don’t have people coming up to us and asking about UTC,” Ford said. “We make those connections and people like what they see.”

This year’s tour includes 25 student singers, along with alumni and family members traveling with the group. Participants represent a wide range of academic backgrounds, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of UTC’s music ensembles.

Ford and members of the Chamber Singers will participate in UTC’s commencement ceremonies on May 8 and 9 before leaving for Dublin on May 10.

The Ireland itinerary includes three major performance sites across the country.

In Galway, the Chamber Singers will perform at St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, a medieval church founded in the 12th century.

In Limerick, the ensemble will present a full evening concert at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick, with plans to livestream the performance back to the United States.

In Dublin, the group will sing at Christ Church Cathedral, the city’s oldest church and a landmark that predates nearby St. Patrick’s Cathedral by roughly half a century.

Ford said those venues are not interchangeable—and that distinction matters for students.

“Some pieces are written for specific spaces,” he said. “What you realize is that it was written for the acoustics of that space.”

That lesson becomes tangible once students experience it firsthand.

“There’s this big, long rest in the middle of one piece, and it just feels like it just goes on forever,” Ford said. “But when you do it in the church, you realize why that rest is there; it takes that long for the echo to die down.

“If you’re singing and the church is echoing, all of a sudden it sounds like a 60-voice choir because all of the sound is still in the air.”

For music majors, Ford said, that realization is essential.

“It’s a way of experiencing that music in the environment that it was meant to be experienced in,” he said. “For somebody majoring in music, that’s an important thing to learn.”

Ford said the Ireland excursion weaves musical performance with cultural and historical immersion.

Between concerts, the students will tour historic sites including the Hill of Tara, Trim Castle, the Spanish Arch in Galway, the Poulnabrone Dolmen tomb in the Burren, the Cliffs of Moher, Bunratty Castle and Glendalough.

For many students, the Ireland tour will be their first opportunity to perform internationally. For others, it is a return trip with a new perspective.

Abbie Dallmann, a sophomore music therapy major from Knoxville, Tennessee, said joining the Chamber Singers was one of her goals when she arrived at UTC.

UT Knoxville did not offer a music therapy program, she said, and coming to Chattanooga allowed her to pursue the major she wanted while continuing to sing.