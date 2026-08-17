Singer-Songwriter Mae Estes Headlines McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mae Estes will headline McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series on Thursday, August 20.

Named one of Taste of Country’s RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch, Mae Estes brings her own twist of traditional country music to the stage. Estes began performing at the age of seven, singing the national anthem at a rodeo in her home state of Arkansas.

Since signing her first publishing deal in 2020, she has more than 13 million streams across platforms and over five million views on YouTube. In 2024, Estes was awarded AIMP’s Rising Artist-Writer of the Year and named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2024. Named as one of the Grammy.com’s 14 Rising Country Stars to Know Now, Estes released her self-titled debut EP in late 2025 to end a milestone year.

Calling Chattanooga home, singer-songwriter Josh Wheeler opens the fourth show of McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series. Wheeler is known for his quirky and often humorous songwriting. During his live sets, he mixes acoustic guitar, ukulele and the harmonica while incorporating live looping.

In 2021, he released his debut album entitled, “Seven Stories Tall.” His most recent album, “Songs I Wrote in Chiropractic College,” released in 2023. He has competed in the finals of the Tennessee Songwriters Week in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Set against the breathtaking views from Lookout Mountain, McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series brings compelling voices above the clouds for intimate performances, unforgettable stories and soul-stirring sets.

This season, aspiring musicians looking to showcase their talents have an exciting opportunity for a chance to be featured as an opening act. With great musicians all around, the opening acts highlight regional artists who will perform for the McLemore guests and set the tone of the evening before our headlining performances. Submit your application here.

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page. To book reservations at Cloudland at McLemore Resort or for more information, visit www.staycloudland.com or call 888-391-1148.