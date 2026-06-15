Maggie Rose Returns To McLemore's Songwriter’s Series On A Special Night

Maggie Rose, a two-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, returns to the stage at McLemore Resort’s Songwriter Series on Wednesday, June 17.

Set against the breathtaking views from Lookout Mountain, McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series brings compelling voices above the clouds for intimate performances, unforgettable stories and soul-stirring sets.

Maggie began performing at age 16 with a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. She later moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. Her debut album, Cut to Impress, produced two Top 30 Billboard Country Airplay singles. Despite the promise of her debut, Rose reinvented her sound to reach new success. Rose evolved from a country artist who didn’t fit the industry mold into a confident performer of soul, R&B and American roots music.

Now, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter has back-to-back Grammy nominations for her 2024 album No One Gets Out Alive and 2025 single “Poison In My Well,” plus a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year from Americana Honors & Awards. Rolling Stone named her 2024 album one of the best of the year, praising it as “dazzling” and “cathartic.” Rose’s upcoming album, Half Moon, releases in August. The music reflects her experiences of motherhood, close relationships and her emotions navigating the birth of her first child.

Born and raised in Northwest Georgia, singer-songwriter Ally Thomas opens week two of McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series. At the age of 15, she began writing songs inspired by her own experiences. Following high school, she attended Belmont University in Nashville, where she studied under well-established songwriters, producers and executives. She learned the importance of authenticity and furthered her passion for creative expression. She aspires to spend her life connecting audiences through her honest lyrics and sound.

This season, aspiring musicians looking to showcase their talents have an exciting opportunity for a chance to be featured as an opening act. With great musicians all around, the opening acts highlight regional artists who will perform for the McLemore guests and set the tone of the evening before our headlining performances. Submit your application here.