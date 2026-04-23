Make Music Chattanooga To Celebrate 10 Years Of Music With Citywide Event

Make Music Day, the worldwide celebration of music held annually on June 21, will return to Chattanooga in 2026, marking the event’s 10th anniversary in the city.

This global event, presented nationally by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and the Make Music Alliance, invites musicians of all ages and skill levels to take part in a free, citywide day of live music.

Make Music Day Chattanooga will take place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, with performances happening across parks, venues, neighborhoods, and other public spaces throughout the city.

Registration is now open for performers, venues, and community partners to host, perform, and collaborate on events throughout the day.

Registration is available at www.makemusicday.org/chattanooga

Last year’s Make Music Day was Chattanooga’s largest celebration to date, featuring more than 100 performances across dozens of locations and ranking among the top Make Music Day events nationally and internationally.

In addition to the citywide celebration on June 21st, this year’s event will include expanded programming throughout Make Music Week (June 15–21), along with a range of community-led activations.

The Make Music Chattanooga Fund will also return in 2026, providing stipends to support music performers and educators participating in this year’s event. The fund is designed to increase access and create additional opportunities for artists to share their work with the community. Community members are also invited to get involved by volunteering to support event coordination and day-of activities across the city.

Make Music Day Chattanooga is made possible through the generous support of Lyndhurst Foundation and Unity Performing Arts Foundation of Chattanooga, in collaboration with community partners including ArtsBuild, Chattanooga Tourism Co., the City of Chattanooga, RISE Chattanooga, River City Company, Songbirds, SoundMind Creative Strategies, Upper Room Studios, and more. These collaborations reflect a shared commitment to supporting local artists and venues.