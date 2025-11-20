Make Music Winter Returns, Bringing The City’s Vibrant Music Scene To Life

Chattanooga is turning up the volume this holiday season as Make Music Winter returns from December 1–21, 2025, celebrating the city’s vibrant and diverse music community.

This year, the event invites locals and visitors to experience music in a whole new way with the CHA Music Passport, an interactive guide that unlocks concerts, performances, historic music landmarks, and community events across the city.

From intimate performances in cozy venues to larger community gatherings, Make Music Winter highlights the creativity, talent, and heart of Chattanooga’s musicians.

The CHA Music Passport allows participants to explore the city’s musical landscape at their own pace, collecting digital “stamps” as they attend events, visit featured locations, and immerse themselves in the city’s rich musical culture.

Event Highlights Include:

Live concerts, performances, and music gatherings hosted by local venues and community partners

Neighborhood activations and seasonal music experiences

Spotlights on Chattanooga’s historic and culturally significant music locations

Opportunities to engage with the CHA Music Passport and discover hidden musical gems

Registration for performers, venues, and event hosts is open through Tuesday, November 25th.Learn more: makemusicday.org/chattanooga

Part of the international Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is an annual celebration held on June 21 in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. This global event brings together musicians of all genres and experience levels to perform in free public concerts, uniting communities through the power of music.

Locally organized by SoundMind Creative Strategies, Make Music Day Chattanooga is part of the Make Music Alliance and proudly supported by the NAMM Foundation.

For more details, visit www.makemusicday.org/chattanooga.