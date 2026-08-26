Say Anything's Max Bemis Brings Intimate Acoustic Set To The Cherry Street Tavern

Growing up as a teenager in the mid-2000s, I remember Say Anything as a staple of the pop-punk and emo scene, eventually becoming one of its defining voices during that period and pushing the genres in directions people never expected.

At the center of Say Anything was frontman, vocalist, and lyricist Max Bemis. The lauded singer-songwriter will bring his songs and the Say Anything catalog to Cherry Street Tavern on Friday, August 28th, for a special, stripped-down, intimate acoustic show.

Max has labeled these performances “Solo Storyteller” shows, and they go beyond a typical acoustic gig. Max will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories about the songs, their history, and their meaning after over two decades of creating music.

Bemis formed Say Anything in 2000 while still in high school in Los Angeles, California, and the group quickly rose to national success with the release of their breakthrough record, ...Is a Real Boy, in 2004, which had the massive hit single, "Alive with the Glory of Love," written and sung by Bemis.

The song nestled its way into pop culture, becoming a huge success, and even finding its way onto the season six finale of Scrubs. Not only do I remember listening to this song while watching the finale of Scrubs on my mini, portable DVD player in the back of a school bus, I remember playing it on repeat for all of my friends, again, on a portable CD player once I bought the physical record in 2004.

Say Anything’s album …Is a Real Boy not only became one of the defining emo albums of its time, but it also became emblematic of Bemis’ style and songwriting approach. Bemis had a way of forging heavy emotion with sarcasm and romanticism in a way that elevated him as a musician and helped shape an entire genre of music.

The band would go on to release multiple albums in the years to follow, but fans seem to consistently come back to this project, and for good reason; it evokes memories and such nostalgia for people who were in their early teens when it came out and are likely now in their mid to late thirties or forties.

On September 18th of this year, Max Bemis of Say Anything will be releasing a new album, entitled Cherry Soda, and made in collaboration with Wavves singer-songwriter and frontman, Nathan Williams. The record is set to blend two alternative styles from the pop-punk scene, with Wavves music being more lo-fi and indie pop-punk, where Bemis’ approach is more emotionally layered and theatrical.

The project showcases Bemis’ range, too, as he is doing a very small, three-city, stripped-down acoustic tour in late August, then following it up by releasing Cherry Soda, an album which will see him diving deeper into his signature sound.

Not only did Say Anything’s songs make a massive impact on the history of the emo and pop-punk scenes, but they found their way into people's hearts for their expressive, emotional, and sincere lyrics, coupled with indie-rock influences and a personal songwriting experience that put Max Bemis on the map.

For fans of Say Anything, and for those looking for a special evening of familiar music and the stories that inspired the songs, this is a show that is not to be missed.

An Acoustic Evening with Max Bemis (of Say Anything)