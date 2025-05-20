McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series Returns This Thursday With Raul Malo

McLemore Resort’s signature Songwriter’s Series is returning this Thursday for its fifth season with a diverse lineup of songwriters who share their music and personal experiences.

This Thursday, the Songwriter’s Series will kick off with a performance by Raul Malo, the incomparable frontman for GRAMMY Award-winning band, The Mavericks.

Malo is the sole writer of many of their songs. He seamlessly blends neotraditional county, rock n’ roll, and Latin rhythmic fervor featuring his lush baritone.

His songs include, “Here Comes the Rain”, “What a Crying Shame”, “Dance the Night Away”, “Back in Your Arms Again”, and “All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down”.

Born in Miami, Florida, Malo’s rich baritone voice and eclectic musical influences—ranging from classic country and rock ‘n’ roll to Latin rhythms and big-band jazz—have set him apart as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music.

With The Mavericks, Malo helped pioneer a unique fusion of country, Tex-Mex, and Americana, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. As a solo artist, he has further explored his Cuban heritage and diverse musical inspirations, releasing albums that showcase his versatility and passionate storytelling.

Opener for Raul Malo will be Andrew Witherspoon, a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, recording engineer and producer native to Tennessee. With influences such as Foy Vance, Hozier, Dermot Kennedy, Matt Kearney and Noah Kahn, Andrew’s unique sound has been described as a soulful mix of Indie-Folk, Pop, rock, and blues.

This year, McLemore is also inviting local talent to get involved and is encouraging opening acts to submit applications to perform. The selection committee will review each submission from artists in the region (within an hour radius of the resort). If selected, opening acts will perform a 45-minute set.

“We are beyond excited for this year’s Songwriter’s Series,” said McLemore Resort President Mike Burton. “This event has always been about celebrating incredible talent, and this year, we’re especially thrilled to spotlight our local artists by featuring them as opening acts. It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the amazing musicians in our community and set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable experience for our guests. We can’t wait to bring together top-tier songwriters and the vibrant voices of our local artists in a special way.”

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.

The series is made possible by First Bank and Land Rover Chattanooga.