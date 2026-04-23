McLemore Resort Announces Sixth Season Of Popular Songwriter’s Series

McLemore Resort announces their highly anticipated Songwriter’s Series will return for a sixth season. Known for their scenic mountaintop views and award-winning golf courses, McLemore’s Songwriter’s Series brings artists to the mountaintop for an intimate evening of performances and storytelling.

"We’re excited to welcome artists and guests for the sixth season of our Songwriter’s Series,” said Mike Burton, President of McLemore Resort. “This lineup features a mix of celebrated hitmakers and rising talents. We have something for everyone, and we’re ready for another great season above the clouds.”

The 2026 season of McLemore’s Songwriter’s Series kicks off on Thursday, May 21 with Eric Paslay. Paslay is a Platinum-selling, GRAMMY nominated hit songwriter, artist and performer. The Texas native’s influence can be seen beyond his own catalog, shaping modern country music with No. 1 hits like Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” Eli Young Band’s “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Friday Night,” the lead single from his self-titled debut album. Paslay has earned numerous songwriter award nominations, including GRAMMY’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice and CMA Song of The Year. His collaboration, “The Driver,” with Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Maggie Rose, a two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter will perform on Wednesday, June 17. Her latest album, No One Gets Out Alive, highlights her dynamic voice by blending genres to find her own sound. Rolling Stone named it one of the 100 Best Albums of 2024 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for America Album of the Year. Rose’s collaboration with Grace Potter, “Poison in My Well,” earned a 2026 GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Performance. Nominated for Emerging Act of the Year by the Americana Music Association, Rose has shared the stage with artists such as Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Dave Matthews Band and more.

Georgia native Shawn Mullins takes the stage on Thursday, July 23. His 1988 release of Soul’s Core, was a breakthrough in his career. After indie record releases, Mullins became GRAMMY-nominated with his No. 1 hit, “Lullaby.” His song, “Shimmer,” appears in a promotion for the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and on the Dawson’s Creek soundtrack. Mullins “All in My Head,” which he also co-wrote, appears in an episode of the hit TV sitcom, “Scrubs.” No.1 on the country charts in October of 2009, Mullins co-wrote the Zac Brown Band’s hit, “Toes.”

Named one of Taste of Country’s RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch, Mae Estes brings her own twist of traditional country music to the stage on Thursday, August 20. Estes began performing at the age of seven, singing the national anthem at a rodeo in her home state of Arkansas. Since signing her first publishing deal in 2020, she has more than 13 million streams across platforms and over five million views on YouTube. In 2024, Estes was awarded AIMP’s Rising Artist-Writer of the Year and named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2024. Named as one of the GRAMMY.com’s 14 Rising Country Stars to Know Now, Estes released her self-titled debut EP in late 2025 to end a milestone year.

Patrick Davis returns to McLemore’s Songwriter’s Series on Thursday, September 24. Davis, a crowd favorite, is a singer-songwriter with more than two decades of experience. He’s penned hits for Darius Rucker, Alabama, Maggie Rose, the late Jimmy Buffet, Guy Clark and more. Committed to keeping authenticity in music, he brings his creativity to his PBS show, “Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis”. A critically-acclaimed solo artist, Davis re-introduced himself as a Southern storyteller and classic craftsman with his fifth record, Carolina When I Die.

Billy Dean closes the curtain on the sixth season with his performance on Thursday, October 22. Dean began his music career singing with his father’s band, the Country Rocks, when he was eight years old. After winning Best Male Vocalist on Star Search in 1988, Dean released his debut album, Young Man, in 1990. With nearly four decades in the industry, Dean has been recognized with several awards and nominations. Dean has earned five No. 1 singles, four RIAA-certified Gold records, a GRAMMY for Best Country Gospel Album/Participation, GRAMMY-nomination for Song of the Year and many more accolades.

“You won’t want to miss the sixth season of McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series. We’re proud to bring these experiences to our guests,” said Burton. “Tickets go quickly, so get yours in advance. Come early to enjoy dining with grand panoramic views with a reservation at The Creag, Croft or Auld Alliance before the shows. We can’t wait to share these experiences with you throughout the season.”

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.