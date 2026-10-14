McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Closes 2026 Season With Billy Dean

McLemore Resort closes the curtain on their 2026 Songwriter’s Series on Thursday, October 22nd with Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Billy Dean.

Spotify’s most discovered 1990s country artist, Billy Dean continues to resonate with audiences through his heartfelt songwriting and performances.

With more than three decades in the music industry, he has released 11 albums and performed alongside some of the biggest names in country music, including the Judds, Kenny Rogers, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson.

Dean began his music career at the age of eight and had his breakthrough in 1988 after winning Best Male Vocalist on Ed McMahon’s Star Search. After the release of his 1990 debut album, Dean quickly made a name for himself. He’s earned eight Top 5 singles, four RIAA-certified gold records, a GRAMMY nomination, a pair of ACM Awards wins and many more accolades.

Native to Chattanooga, opener Teni Rane is a singer-songwriter who captivates audiences with her personal lyrics and unique style. Her most recent project, Never Turning Back (2026), unfolds as a reflective journey through the kinds of places people inhabit over their lifetime.

Her debut album, Goldenrod (2024), climbed to number 13 on the Folk Radio Charts and garnered critical praise as, “a modern-day folk treasure” (Music Mecca).

Set against the breathtaking views from Lookout Mountain, McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series brings compelling voices above the clouds for intimate performances, unforgettable stories and soul-stirring sets.

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.