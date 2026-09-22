McLemore Resort’s 2026 Songwriter’s Series Presents Patrick Davis This Thursday

A mainstay of contemporary American roots music, singer-songwriter Patrick Davis returns to headline McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series on Thursday, September 24th.

Set against the breathtaking views from Lookout Mountain, McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series brings compelling voices above the clouds for intimate performances, unforgettable stories and soul-stirring sets.

Davis, a crowd favorite, has dedicated more than two decades to leaving his mark through live performances, recordings and the writing room. A South Carolina native, Davis has built a reputation as a gifted lyricist and performer, blending Southern rock, country and Americana into a signature sound.

He has penned tunes not only for his own albums, but also for icons such as Jimmy Buffet, Darius Rucker and Lady A. As a solo artist and with his band, Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir, his soulful vocals and engaging stage presence have earned him a devoted fan base.

A former contestant of American Idol and The Voice, Corey Curtis is slated as the opener. Known as Cor3y Curtis, his musical journey began in his church’s band as a self-taught drummer. After the band separated, his passion fueled him to teach himself how to play three more instruments. He wrote his first song, “Broken,” and credits his mother’s support as a driving force for his pursuit of success.

Not a stranger to the spotlight, Curtis finished Top 50 on Season 20 of American Idol and in Top 40 on Season 25 of The Voice. He’s earned more than 640,000 streams across all music platforms and has gained more than 37,000 followers on social media.

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.