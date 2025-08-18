Mclemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series Features Seth Walker This Thursday

McLemore Resort’s annual Songwriter’s Series continues on Thursday, August 21st with music from Seth Walker.

This marks the fourth concert for the 2025 season in the series atop Lookout Mountain. Each concert under the stars is an amazing experience of music and storytelling from some of the region’s most notable songwriters.

Seth Walker is a singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his soulful blend of blues, jazz, Americana, and roots music. Raised in a musical family in North Carolina and shaped by time spent in Austin, Nashville, and New Orleans, Walker’s sound is steeped in tradition yet uniquely his own.

With a smooth, expressive voice and masterful guitar work, Walker has released multiple critically acclaimed albums, including Gotta Get Back and Are You Open?, earning a devoted following. His music draws comparisons to legends like Ray Charles and Van Morrison, blending heartfelt songwriting with infectious grooves.

Opening act Waxing and Waning’s indie-folk sound, infused with Americana roots, blends the ethereal with the earthy, featuring entwined vocal harmonies and introspective lyrics. Drawing comparisons to renowned bands such as The Civil Wars, The Head and the Heart, and The Milk Carton Kids, the duo from the heart of southern Appalachia has carved out a unique space in the indie-folk scene.

The husband-and-wife duo, Eric and Darla Kirkendoll, recently released their debut single, marking the beginning of an exciting journey as they continue to write and record more original music that explores the depths, the ebb and flow, and the ever-changing nature of the human condition. Performing across the Southeast at Events, festivals, and other venues, Waxing and Waning brings a compelling mix of covers and originals, seamlessly blending genres into their distinctive style.

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.