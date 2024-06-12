McLemore Songwriter’s Series Continues With Country Artist Eric Paslay

McLemore’s 4th annual Songwriter’s Series continues on Thursday, June 20 with a performance by country music artist Eric Paslay.

Paslay delivers a powerful punch as a renowned Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated hit songwriter, artist, and performer. He has celebrated five number one hits, with four of those ranked among the “Top 100 Songs of the Decade” by Country Aircheck, including the number one spot on that chart with “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” as recorded by Jake Owen.

The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations including GRAMMY’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice, and the CMA Song of The Year, as well as an artist GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “The Driver,” a collaboration with friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley.

Eric continues to see success as a songwriter, having co-penned Keith Urban’s hit “Wild Hearts,” and his latest album, a compilation of reimagined versions of Eric’s biggest hits as a writer and artist, Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night, was released in 2022. He also released a new EP in December called Perfect Stranger. A true artist’s artist, USA Today has called Paslay “flat out-brilliant” and American Songwriter named him an influencer of country music.

“Each year, the Songwriter’s Series is carefully curated to feature diverse styles of music and storytelling,” said IV Whitman, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Scenic Land Company. “Since we started the series four years ago, I am always amazed how unique and full of surprises each artist is. No two shows are ever alike.”

Tickets for the June 20 performance are on sale now for $55 per person. Due to the limited number of available seats, McLemore highly recommends purchasing tickets in advance.

This year’s performances are sponsored by First Bank and Land Rover of Chattanooga. Guests experience stories told by renowned songwriters in an intimate venue while visiting with old friends and making new ones. The monthly series with its breathtaking views encourages audience participation.