The McLemore Songwriter’s Series Welcomes Back Crowd Favorite Patrick Davis

As the temperatures begin to dip, McLemore’s Songwriter’s Series is bringing crowd favorite Patrick Davis back to the stage for his third visit, on Thursday, September 18.

The series brings songwriters to McLemore to share stories behind songs in an intimate gathering designed to engage guests throughout the evening.

Patrick Davis is a singer-songwriter, storyteller, and founder of the acclaimed artist collective Songwriters in Paradise (SIP). Originally from South Carolina, Davis has built a reputation as a gifted lyricist and performer blending Southern rock, country and Americana into a signature sound.

Writing songs for artists Darius Rucker, Jimmy Buffett, Lady A, and many more, Davis showcases his ability to craft heartfelt, imagery-rich lyrics. As a performer, he has a devoted fan base both as a solo artist and with his band, Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir.

McLemore holds a special place for Davis as he and his songwriter / performer wife Lauren Jenkins married there in 2022.

The evening opener is Cor3y Curtis, whose musical journey began when he joined his church band, teaching himself drums; and later, three additional instruments including the guitar. He began to write his own songs which landed him on American Idol and on season 25 of The Voice.

Corey grew up in Georgia and has accumulated over 640,000 streams across music platforms and has garnered over 37,000 followers across all social media platforms while showcasing his talent through gigging and busking in more than 10 states.

