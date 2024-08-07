McLemore Songwriter Series Features Johnny Bulford And Heidi Raye

With only three shows remaining in the 2024 Songwriter’s Series, McLemore continues to showcase critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. The August 15th show will feature Johnny Bulford and Heidi Raye, known as Johnny and Heidi.

After winning The Colgate Country Showdown competition, Bulford moved to Nashville and signed a publishing contract with Warner Chappell. He co-wrote the #1 hit singles “A Woman Like You” by Lee Brice and “Lonely Eyes” by Chris Young.

Bulford is a multi-platinum selling songwriter, and is a recipient of the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s (NSAI) “Top 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written”. He is also a past nominee for American Country Music’s (ACM) Song of the Year.

Canadian born Heidi Raye wrote for Country Music Hall of Famer’s Harlan Howard Songs for eight years where she co-wrote “Working on That” recorded by NBC’s “The Voice” winner, Sundance Head. Raye has three top 100 radio singles as an artist and has been featured on Spotify’s New Boots and Wild Country playlist and has had one #1 radio single, “Worth a Shot” in the United Kingdom.

After marrying in 2019, the newlyweds decided to leave their solo careers and become the singer-songwriter duo known as Jonny and Heidi. For the last four years, they’ve played acoustic singer-songwriter shows all over the world, streaming live from their home studio in Florida as Partnered Music Streamers on Twitch, writing songs with and for veterans through CreatiVets and writing songs for all occasions through Your Write by J&H.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a variety of food and bar options available for purchase with shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. Organizers note that the show is a rain or shine event with provisions made in case of inclement weather.

Non-refundable tickets for the August 15th performance are on sale now for $55 per person. Due to the limited number of available seats, McLemore highly recommends purchasing tickets in advance.