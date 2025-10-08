McLemore Songwriter’s Series Closes With The Soulful Voice Of Sean McConnell

McLemore’s Songwriter’s Series will close the curtain on their fifth season with Sean McConnell on Thursday, October 16.

Sean McConnell is a singer-songwriter and producer based in Nashville. He is known for his heartfelt lyrics and genre-blending sound of folk, country and Americana.

With songs recorded by artists Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Christina Aguilera and many more, McConnell’s passion and versatility shine through his lyrics. As a solo artist, he captivates audiences with relatable songs that showcase his soulful voice.

McConnell was raised in a musical family. He self-released his first album, Faces, at the age of 15 years old. His latest album release, Skin, serves as a reintroduction of McConnell. He continues to push creative boundaries after two decades of experience in the music industry.

Chattanooga-native Andrew Witherspoon returns to McLemore’s stage as the evening’s opener. He is a singer-songwriter and producer with 10 years of professional experience. His journey led him to Nashville where he toured with several artists, including country music star Lainey Wilson.

Now embracing his solo career in Chattanooga, Witherspoon leans on his creative storytelling and passion for performing. Drawing inspiration from his personal life to connect to his audiences, he embraces blending genres for authentic expression.

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.