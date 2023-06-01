McLemore’s Songwriter Series Continues With Nashville Recording Artist Gabe Dixon

The Songwriter Series at McLemore returns on June 8 with incredible singer/ songwriter Gabe Dixon taking the stage above the clouds.

Gabe played keyboards and sang vocals on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album and has also performed with Alison Krauss & Union Station, O.A.R., Supertramp and the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Performing twice on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Gabe will be bringing a not-to-be-missed performance to McLemore. Performing in an intimate venue provides audience members the opportunity to truly experience the stories and excitement of musical performance Gabe has to share.

IV Whitman, McLemore’s executive vice president of marketing notes that the upcoming show is one that will set the tone for the rest of the series. “Gabe has the ability to take his audiences from soulful messaging to music that will have individuals clapping and dancing in their seats as he hammers home a song. He has a tremendous breadth of talent and we’re excited to have it on full display at McLemore next week.”

Guests coming to the performance may also want to consider coming early to enjoy dinner at The Creag. With the new spring menu available, it’s easy to have an experience for all of the senses at McLemore. Reservations are strongly encouraged for dinner.

The McLemore Songwriter Series is made possible by First Bank and Land Rover Jaguar of Chattanooga. Tickets are available for $55 each and may be purchased by visiting McLemore or by visiting Gabe Dixon’s site.