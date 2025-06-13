Mclemore’s Songwriter’s Series Features Chris Gelbaudo And Lauren Jenkins

McLemore Resort’s signature Songwriter’s Series is returning Thursday, June 19th with performances by Chris Gelbuda and Lauren Jenkins.

Chris Gelbuda is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer known for his genre-blending approach to music. With a knack for crafting infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Gelbuda has worked across pop, country, and Americana, collaborating with a diverse range of artists.

A sought-after songwriter and producer, he has contributed to hits for stars like Meghan Trainor, writing and producing on her platinum-selling debut album. His work also extends into the Nashville music scene, where he has penned and produced songs for country and folk artists, showcasing his versatility and deep musical intuition.

Lauren Jenkins is a singer, songwriter, actress, and storyteller whose music blends country, rock, and Americana with raw, heartfelt lyricism. Jenkins began performing at an early age, honing a sound that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

Signed to Big Machine Records early in her career, she gained critical acclaim with her debut album, No Saint, which showcased her smoky vocals, honest songwriting, and cinematic storytelling. Her music often explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, resonating with fans who appreciate authenticity and grit.

The opener for the show is Levi Ouimet. After spending five years cutting his teeth in Nashville, playing guitars for a wide range of artists, Levi knew deep down he had his own story to tell and in 2024, released his debut EP, ‘Highway Home’. Now based in Chattanooga, Levi draws inspiration from the city’s vibrant music scene and the beauty of the mountain that surround it. As he continues to care his own path, Levi invites listeners to find pieces of their own journey in his music.

“The Songwriter’s Series offers a unique insight into McLemore,” said Resort President Mike Burton. “Showcasing incredible talent each month draws friends and families from throughout the region to our community. Featuring top-tier songwriters and the vibrant voices of our local artists sets the tone for each performance. With the stunning mountain scape as a backdrop and a dip in temperatures during the heat of the summer, these evenings are very special and we love sharing them with our guests.”

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.