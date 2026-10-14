Meet The Band Behind Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Bad Chattanoogan

You probably know Rich Abercrombie's work, even if you don't know his name.

As Chattanooga Whiskey's first official employee and long-time Creative Director, Rich has helped shape the visual identity of Chattanooga Whiskey since 2012, bringing the brand to life on bottles, shelves, and beyond.

But when he's not designing whiskey labels, he's making music. A longtime fixture in Chattanooga's music scene, Rich has worn just about every hat imaginable: music blogger, show promoter, songwriter, and frontman of bands including Eight Knives, General Dollars, and now Dollars Family.

Rounding out the trio are Jennifer Brumlow and Callie Harmon, formerly of Rye Baby, a Chattanooga duo known for their rowdy mix of garage rock, surf, rockabilly, and good old-fashioned twang. Together, the three make up Dollars Family — the Chattanooga band whose music is engraved onto the wooden records that finished Bad Chattanoogan.

"These two songs are love letters to Chattanooga, and are all about what makes a city — the people," said Rich Abercrombie

On Side A, there's "Bad Chattanoogan," written specifically for this project as a tribute to the characters, creators, and independent spirits who make Chattanooga anything but ordinary. From hometown icons like artist Wayne White, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and blues legend Bessie Smith to the makers, shakers, and go-getters keeping this city interesting today, it's a celebration of the people who give Chattanooga its personality.

On Side B, there's "City I Love," a song already part of Dollars Family's catalog and an ode to the place they call home.Two different songs, one shared inspiration: Chattanooga and the people who make it what it is.

Together, they became the two sides of our first Tennessee Whiskey — each blend finished on playable wooden records engraved with its corresponding song.

But Chattanooga Whiskey distillers didn't stop with the records inside the barrels. Every bottle of Bad Chattanoogan comes with a 4-inch TinyVinyl record featuring both Dollars Family songs.

And yes, that little record really plays.Put it on most manual turntables, set the speed to 33 RPM, and drop the needle. You'll hear "Bad Chattanoogan" and "City I Love" — the same music that helped finish the whiskey inside the bottle.

So you'll be able to pour yourself a glass, drop the needle, and hear Chattanooga for yourself.

Bad Chattanoogan officially drops at the Experimental Distillery on Friday, October 23, for $64.99 for a 750mL bottle.

Come taste Side A & Side B back-to-back, grab a Bad Chattanoogan cocktail, shop the Dollars Family record store pop-up, enter our TinyVinyl player & wooden record giveaway, and hang with Rich, Grant, & Tim during two release-day Happy Hours.