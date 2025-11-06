Meet The Local Musicians Competing In EPB’s Jingle Jam Contest

Voting has already started in EPB’s Jingle Jam contest which features local musicians from across Chattanooga.

Now through Nov. 16, EPB customers may cast one vote for each paired musician each week to be entered to win a weekly prize pack worth $1,000. Prize winners will be announced each Monday.

On the week of Nov. 17, voters to be eligible to win a grand prize pack worth $2,000. The winner will be announced on Nov. 24. (One vote per customer per week).

The competition is designed to raise awareness about free EPB Home Energy Checkups so more customers can benefit from expert guidance on home energy upgrades and incentives that can save customers thousands of dollars on their energy bills.

Here is a brief biography of the artists and their jingle entries:

Lon Eldridge

With an unmistakable music style and his signature fetching long mustache, Lon Eldridge has been a staple of the Chattanooga music scene for nearly two decades. According to his biography on his website he began playing guitar at the age of 13 and it quickly became his passion. His musical style is described as a unique blend of blues, ragtime, and swing.

I’ve always loved music,” he said in a video posted to EPB’s YouTube page about his Jingle Jam creative process. “I grew up with music in the home. My dad played guitar, and my mom has a beautiful voice, so, I’ve always had that around.”

He said he’s been intrigued by the thought of writing something, “That says so much in a short amount of time and make it catchy.”

Amber Fults

Chattanooga musician Amber Fults is a singer and songwriter who has performed at the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festivals. According to her bio posted on EPB she doesn’t have one specific musical style. Her musical roots branch out in countless directions, drawing upon a wealth of inspiration and experience to fashion this persuasive and occasionally aching sound.

Armed with strong vocals and her acoustic guitar, her music celebrates life and the beauty and the darkness of all it encompasses. She has described herself a simple woman who likes book, music and horror movies.

“Honestly I’m very competitive,” she said in her thought process video. “As soon as I found out it was a competition, I was like – game on.”

She said she’s never written a jingle but as she developed her lyrics, she realized she enjoyed the process. She said her jingle carries a somewhat county music vibe.

Magic Birds

Magic Birds is a Chattanooga based band made up of Scott Bruce and Ben Ezell. According to their biography on EPB’s website, the duo delivers their own brand of Americana music, blending elements of classic country, bluegrass and folk. Scott and Ben have shared the stage with major national touring artists, but their passion for the blossoming Chattanooga music scene has led them to build great relationships with artists of all genres in the Scenic City.

“I don’t really look at this as a competition,” Scott said in their video. “I look at this as more of an opportunity, because I’ve always wanted to do jingles.”

“It’s certainly unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Ben added.

Scott said a lot of their music gets stuck in people’s heads and he hopes their jingle will do just that.

Rachel McIntyre Smith

Rachel McIntyre Smith is a comfort twang country artist who has been active in the Chattanooga music scene since 2019. Featured on BBC Radio, Spotify’s Fresh Finds Country, and Holler Magazine which described her music as “Loretta Lynn for The TikTok Generation,” Smith has released 2 solo written EPs both produced by Dran Michael at Deadbird Studios.