Meet The Local Musicians Competing In EPB’s Jingle Jam Contest

Voting has already started in EPB’s Jingle Jam contest which features local musicians from across Chattanooga.
Now through Nov. 16, EPB customers may cast one vote for each paired musician each week to be entered to win a weekly prize pack worth $1,000. Prize winners will be announced each Monday.
On the week of Nov. 17, voters to be eligible to win a grand prize pack worth $2,000. The winner will be announced on Nov. 24. (One vote per customer per week).
The competition is designed to raise awareness about free EPB Home Energy Checkups so more customers can benefit from expert guidance on home energy upgrades and incentives that can save customers thousands of dollars on their energy bills.
Here is a brief biography of the artists and their jingle entries:
Lon Eldridge
With an unmistakable music style and his signature fetching long mustache, Lon Eldridge has been a staple of the Chattanooga music scene for nearly two decades. According to his biography on his website he began playing guitar at the age of 13 and it quickly became his passion. His musical style is described as a unique blend of blues, ragtime, and swing.
I’ve always loved music,” he said in a video posted to EPB’s YouTube page about his Jingle Jam creative process. “I grew up with music in the home. My dad played guitar, and my mom has a beautiful voice, so, I’ve always had that around.”
He said he’s been intrigued by the thought of writing something, “That says so much in a short amount of time and make it catchy.”
Amber Fults
Chattanooga musician Amber Fults is a singer and songwriter who has performed at the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festivals. According to her bio posted on EPB she doesn’t have one specific musical style. Her musical roots branch out in countless directions, drawing upon a wealth of inspiration and experience to fashion this persuasive and occasionally aching sound.
Armed with strong vocals and her acoustic guitar, her music celebrates life and the beauty and the darkness of all it encompasses. She has described herself a simple woman who likes book, music and horror movies.
“Honestly I’m very competitive,” she said in her thought process video. “As soon as I found out it was a competition, I was like – game on.”
She said she’s never written a jingle but as she developed her lyrics, she realized she enjoyed the process. She said her jingle carries a somewhat county music vibe.
Magic Birds
Magic Birds is a Chattanooga based band made up of Scott Bruce and Ben Ezell. According to their biography on EPB’s website, the duo delivers their own brand of Americana music, blending elements of classic country, bluegrass and folk. Scott and Ben have shared the stage with major national touring artists, but their passion for the blossoming Chattanooga music scene has led them to build great relationships with artists of all genres in the Scenic City.
“I don’t really look at this as a competition,” Scott said in their video. “I look at this as more of an opportunity, because I’ve always wanted to do jingles.”
“It’s certainly unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Ben added.
Scott said a lot of their music gets stuck in people’s heads and he hopes their jingle will do just that.
Rachel McIntyre Smith
Rachel McIntyre Smith is a comfort twang country artist who has been active in the Chattanooga music scene since 2019. Featured on BBC Radio, Spotify’s Fresh Finds Country, and Holler Magazine which described her music as “Loretta Lynn for The TikTok Generation,” Smith has released 2 solo written EPs both produced by Dran Michael at Deadbird Studios.
“I’m really excited to compete in EPB’s Jingle Jam,” she said in her video. “Because I feel like I know both sides of this world. I work in communications but I’m also a musician. It’s really cool to see a brand take an initiative to support the local music community.”
She said the thought process of creating the jingle was fun.
Rick Rushing
Rick Rushing, a native of Cincinnati Ohio, learned how to play guitar in Chattanooga. He comes from a musical heritage, most notably blues-jazz legend, Jimmy Rushing, vocalist and musician for Count Basie’s big band orchestra. As a full-time musician, he performs locally and regionally with his blues band Rick Rushing & The Blues Strangers. He is currently a musical artist-in-residence at the Creative Discovery Museum. His roots in music are blues-based which allows him to play all genres including jazz, folk, reggae-rock, R&B, and classical music. Along with playing the ukulele, bass guitar, and drums, he is a Wolf Trap Teaching Artist, songwriter and vocalist.
Rushing said he likes to play the blues because it is a genre of music that people can feel.
“And I put a little of that in my jingle,” he said. “It sounds like an up-tempo, swing type of blues.” He said jingles are a great way to test songwriting abilities.
“To see if you can come up with something cool, that the folks will enjoy,” he said.
Randy Steele
Randy Steele is an award-winning singer/songwriter and banjo player from Red Bank.
With a viewpoint based on decades of work as a professional firefighter and a musical style crafted from years of Bluegrass, and Singer/Songwriter shows, Randy and the High Cold Wind have been turning heads and ears since their inception. His first solo album ‘Songs from the Suck’ was released in early 2017 followed by ‘Moccasin Bender’ released in the summer of 2018 and ‘High Cold Wind’ in 2023. All these releases were met with critical acclaim and spotlights from dozens of music critics, including Relix Magazine, No Depression, Americana Highways, and The Bluegrass Situation.
“I’m a bluegrass musician probably first and foremost,” he said. “And a banjo player second and all of that is really in pursuit of being a songwriter, which is what I really feel is my identity. It’s a muscle that I don’t get to flex all the time.”
He said he was excited about writing the jingle and he described his final cut as a “cool folk song.”
Adam Stone and Joel Forlines
Chattanooga-born musician Adam Stone and Nashville native Joel Forlines have been creating together for nearly a decade—on stages, in studios, and everywhere in between. Their collaboration began in 2016 with a simple goal: to make more music together. Their sound stretches across genres but always finds its way home to the southern roots that shaped them. At the heart of their partnership is a mutual freedom—to create without boundaries and let the music become whatever the moment calls for.
Joel said jingle writing has been his life-long dream and when presented with the opportunity he knew they had to jump into the competition. The duo said they tried several music styles and ended with a jingle that has a true country vibe.
“It’s so cool to have a big nationally recognized company engaging local artists,” Adam said about EPB.
Swayyvo
Chattanooga has given rise to a host of hip-hop musicians and producers using the blood and sweat born from southern experience and memory. Swayyvo (born Jerod Morton) has been breaking down the barriers between various genres for years and reinventing his sound consistently. It’s a twist on modern rap music with an eye toward jazz, neo soul and heavy 90s hip-hop influences.
Sought after for both his virtuosic saxophone stylings and his knack for arranging unique and complex beat-driven movements without sacrificing his own individuality, Swayyvo has given Chattanooga's hip-hop scene a sustained direction in which to grow. The artist has collaborated with brands such a NBA, NFL, Nickelodeon, Vayner Media, and dozens of artists such as K Camp, Yung Bleu, YGTUT, Project Pat, Sy Ari Da Kid, and Earth Gang.
“I am very competitive, so when I heard competition, my ears perked up,” he said. “I share a love for songwriting so that was a no brainer…I accept a good challenge just to challenge myself.”
To Listen to the jingles and vote for your favorite at epb.com/jingle-jam-contest/