Eclectic Melanie A. Davis And The Madness Take Over The Woodshop This Thursday

Led at the helm by indie-folk singer-songwriter Melanie A. Davis, Melanie A. Davis and The Madness are a dynamic indie rock band blending elements of seventies folk-rock with jazz, country, and reflective modern pop.

The group, which formed in 2020, is steeped in the rich musical waters of Western Kentucky and Central Ohio and is set to rock the house at The Woodshop this Thursday, June 11th.

The band will be performing and promoting songs from their sophomore album, released on June 5th of this year, entitled It's a Beautiful Day on the Troll Farm, which sees the group expanding in its sound with a sonic journey that traces back to music of decades past, blending elements of 70s rock, 90s alternative, 60s pop, and classic country.

The latest album seamlessly navigates uncharted territory for the band while still incorporating elements of their eclectic, reflective, and retro-inspired indie-folk sound. The record tackles a myriad of topics and themes, including finding humanity in an anxiety and chaos-driven world, life in the age of social media, and navigating personal relationships. All of these topics are tackled with a dry wit and a sharp sense of humor, backed by beautifully layered melodies.

Melanie A. Davis and The Madness have also developed a loyal following across the country over the years of dedicated fans, having toured over 25 states, with their sound and poignant lyricism evolving a great deal since their debut album as a band in 2024, entitled Noctalgia.

While the band has released two albums so far, lead songwriter, vocalist, and founder of the band, Davis, has released a few noteworthy albums, including her debut album, Allegoria, in 2020, and her sophomore album, Honey Locust, recorded in 2023. Her lyrics are oftentimes socio-political, blunt, introspective, and self-reflective.

In speaking with Davis about her origins in music and what initially made her realize this was more than just a hobby, she suggested that it started when she was a teen, with the idea not formulating fully until a few years after college in 2016.

“My interest in professional performance started as a teen, when I became heavily involved in musical theater and choral ensembles, which is where I thought I would focus my professional career. I used to write songs in my free time then, too, but the two musical avenues didn’t meet until a couple of years after I started college, around 2016. That’s when I began playing my original music around Kentucky, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Davis went on to describe what people can expect from her and her band's show at The Woodshop for someone who has never seen them live, as well as touching on what a great audience gives back to the performer and how that shapes the performance in real time.

“Good grooves, melodies that will get stuck in your head, and lyricism that’ll make you think, commiserate over the current state of the world, or laugh, or all three. I’m so proud of the band that’s playing with me, the Madness. They're all world-class players, and I’m lucky to have them to elevate these songs to another level.

The best audiences are the ones willing to dive into a song with us and stay there for a few minutes. I feel the most successful as a songwriter when someone comes up to me after a show to tell me that a certain phrase or idea made them feel seen or validated or challenged. My music is so deeply personal that the fact that someone could connect to it is validating to me on a human level, in the sense that it affirms that we’re less alone in our experiences than it can often feel." Davis mentioned.