Michael Prewitt & CrunchGrass Supreme Headline Bluegrass Night At Songbirds

It'll be a "finger-picking" good time this Friday at Songbirds as Michael Prewitt & CrunchGrass Supreme team up with local favorites Randy Steele and High Cold Wind for a special Bluegrass night.

Michael Prewitt, mandolinist, singer-songwriter, and all-around bluegrass troubadour, hails from the Cumberland Mountain foothills of southeast Kentucky. He began his musical journey on the fiddle at age six or seven, switching to mandolin at twelve.

Over the years, he developed a distinctive, spirited style that reflects a deep debt to Bill Monroe while still embracing adventurous, outside-the-box improvisation in extended jams.

For several years, Prewitt toured with the Grammy-nominated and IBMA award–winning band Special Consensus, where his inventive, hard-driving mandolin work first drew widespread recognition. During his tenure with the band, he was twice nominated for the IBMA Momentum Award for Instrumentalist of the Year.

In early 2024, Prewitt released his first solo project, "The Peerless Mountain Sessions," a set of traditional fiddle tunes reimagined for a mandolin-bass-banjo trio and recorded live in a single day. The album draws on bluegrass, old-time, and Canadian fiddle traditions, earning praise for its clarity, authenticity, and spontaneous energy.

Later that year, he showcased his songwriting and vocal abilities with "Something He Can Handle," a full-length album praised by Bluegrass Today as “a brilliant effort” and warmly reviewed by Bluegrass Unlimited and various industry bloggers.

Now performing under his own name, either solo or with his full band, CrunchGrass Supreme, Prewitt delivers a compelling mix of lyrical storytelling, expressive singing, and fiery picking to audiences across North America and Europe.

With deep roots, dynamic performances, and a growing body of both traditional and original music, Michael Prewitt stands squarely in the shadows of past creative traditionalists like Norman Blake and John Hartford, embodying the heart and future of contemporary Americana and bluegrass.

Randy Steele and High Cold Wind are a high energy bluegrass band based out of Chattanooga Tennessee. Flush with clever cover songs, fresh take originals, and Steele’s own magnetic stage presence, they quickly win over audiences.

The whole thing started as a support band for Steele’s singer/songwriter touring. Over the last 3 years they’ve found themselves invited to multiple festivals throughout the Southeast US with acts like Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, East Nash Grass and sharing bills and stages with Shadowgrass, The Mountain Grass Unit, Andy Frasco, and Hudson Freeman.

Joining Steele in the High Cold Wind is flat pick wizard Brad Clark on acoustic guitar. Multiple State, multiple instrumental contest Champion and well known teacher John Boulware on Mandolin and Slim Pickins Bluegrass’ own Justin Hupp on the upright bass.

Michael Prewitt & CrunchGrass Supreme