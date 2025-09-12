Milele Roots Kicks Off The Campfire Concert Series Fall Season

Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert Series kicks off this weekend for the Fall 2025 season on Friday, September 12, with lively reggae from longtime Chattanooga favorites Milele Roots.

Milele Roots shows are always about the music and the interaction with the audience. They love to play live and get that instant feedback, and want everyone to have an amazing time. Their shows are well received by a wide audience both young and old (and all ages in between).

Over the years they shared the stage with Burning Spear, Yellow Man, Lady Smith Black Mombasa, The Violent Femmes, North Mississippi All Stars, G Love and special sauce, Modeski, Martin and Wood, Grogus, Sector 9, The Reggae Cowboys, Dub Conscious, Sierra Leone's Refugee All-Stars, Papa Mali, Caution and many more.

Come out for a night of dancing, positive vibes, and family fun by the campfire. Every ticket includes live entertainment, s’mores, and complimentary drinks from Hutton & Smith and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Signal Centers will have an Imagination Library booth at the concert and will host story time circles before the music begins. Make sure to stop by on your way to set up your spot.

Guests can also purchase food on-site from Culture-Licious and California Smothered Burrito.

And be sure to bring your favorite camp chairs or picnic blanket as you enjoy some great reggae under the stars.

Ticket information is at reflectionriding.org/events/campfire-concert-september-12-2025