Music Community Bands Together For The "Seannaroo" Fundraiser Concert

If you’ve been to a concert in Chattanooga over the last year there is a pretty good chance you’ve crossed paths with Sean Jagles.

Sean is the young music connoisseur behind Sean’s Happenings Around Town, a YouTube and social media channel used to promote live music throughout Chattanooga.

This Tuesday, February 25th, many of Sean’s favorite local musicians will unite for a fundraiser concert to help him purchase some professional camera equipment. Until now, Sean has only been able to film concerts on his phone.

This spectacular night of music has been dubbed Seannaroo, a reference to the relatively obscure Bonnaroo festival in nearby Manchester, Tennessee.

Sean began going to concerts at a young age, and quickly found a scene that embraced and inspired him. Now thanks to a generous donation from Jakey Lutsko, brother of Nick Lutsko, Sean is now the proud owner of a 4K Sony camera. But before he can use it he still needs a lens, a case, and a couple of batteries.

“This is a great chance for the music community to help Sean,” said event organizer and author of this article Alex Volz. “By helping Sean get a better camera, the music scene really helps itself because we all benefit from the videos he shares.”

Sean’s first live music memory was of the Country Music Awards in Nashville. His father was working the event, and Sean recalls being starstruck by the sight of famous musicians. He began attending more concerts, including acts like Sugarland, the Doobie Brothers, Robert Cray, and Buddy Guy.

But in addition to big name touring artists, he also developed a fondness for his homegrown music scene. Some of his favorite local acts include Magic Birds, Chants in the Void, Sprung Like a Horse and Call Me Spinster.

Sean says he enjoys every venue he visits, but he is especially fond of the Barking Legs Theater, the Boneyard, Redbud, the Woodshop, and the Cherry Street Tavern. Sean estimates that he saw 320 concerts in 2024, and plans to see more this year. And he’s excited to bring his new camera so he can capture even better videos to share online.

If you want to help Sean, and by extension the entire Chattanooga music community, make sure you attend Seannaroo at the Woodshop Listening Room this Tuesday, February 25th starting at 6pm.

Performers include Randy Steele, Anna Baldree, Courtney Holder, Cody Ray, and Jhett Black.

Suggested donation is $10, but hey, if you’re feeling generous you’re welcome to donate as much as you’d like.