Noted Music Executive Dr. Mathew Knowles To Return To UTC For A Free Fireside Chat

Dr. Mathew Knowles, music executive and father of Beyoncé and Solange, will return to UTC for the first time since the early 1970s for a public fireside chat on leadership, education and opportunity.

Knowles will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, in the Roland Hayes Concert Hall at the UTC Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public; advance ticket reservations are required and may be secured here. The event is sponsored by the UTC Division of Access and Engagement.

“I see this visit as a chance to invest in the future of UTC students and to be part of forward-looking conversations about leadership and opportunity,” said Knowles, widely known as the longtime manager and father of Beyoncé and Solange and as the brand architect of Destiny’s Child—as well as for his work developing and advising artists, entrepreneurs and organizations across multiple industries.

He began his college career at UTC before transferring to Fisk University, where he earned undergraduate degrees in business administration and economics. He later completed an MBA and a Ph.D. in strategic leadership and organizational culture.

For Knowles, the visit to UTC represents both a return and a reflection.

“My time at UTC helped shape how I think about leadership, responsibility and using education as a platform for impact,” Knowles said. “Returning to UTC is meaningful to me because it represents growth, reflection and the power of education to open doors.”

He said engaging directly with students remains central to his work.

“What excites me about being back at UTC is the opportunity to engage with students who are actively shaping their futures,” he said. “Institutions like UTC play a critical role in preparing students to lead with purpose, curiosity and confidence.

Knowles has built a career spanning business, music, higher education and public speaking. He is the founder and CEO of Music World Entertainment and has worked with artists and organizations that include Earth, Wind & Fire, Pepsi, American Express, Samsung and L’Oréal.

He currently serves on the faculty at Pepperdine University and is the inaugural Presidential Executive-in-Residence at Prairie View A&M University for the 2025–2026 academic year, where he teaches master classes in branding, entrepreneurship and media strategy.

He is the author of five books, including two Amazon bestsellers, and has received national recognition for his work as a speaker and educator—including the 2025 Master of Influence Award from the National Speakers Association.

The “Fireside Chat with Dr. Knowles” will be moderated by UTC Vice Chancellor for Access and Engagement Stacy Lightfoot.

“Welcoming Dr. Mathew Knowles back to campus for the first time since the early 1970s is a historic moment for UTC. His return allows us to connect his story with the University’s story in ways that many people have not fully seen or recognized,” Lightfoot said.

“As one of the early Black students to attend UTC, his presence resonates deeply—not only with our students today, but also with alumni and community members who studied and lived alongside him during that era. The excitement this visit has generated across campus and throughout the city speaks to the power of shared history, reflection and forward momentum.”

Lightfoot said the visit is expected to carry forward beyond the Feb. 27 program.

“We see this as the beginning of a continued relationship with Dr. Knowles, one that honors the past while creating opportunities for engagement, learning and connection for years to come,” Lightfoot said.