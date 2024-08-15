Musical Advice: Christian Newport Picks Three Local Bands To Check Out

Christian Newport is among a wave of younger artists who have moved to Chattanooga over the last few years.

He’ll be playing a show on August 24th at Pax Breu Ruim, but instead of using this opportunity to promote his own music, he decided to share three local artists who have inspired him in hopes that you too will check them out too.

Here’s Christian Newport in his own words:

Walter Slide

Between Jaron, Daniel, Cooper and Hampton - Walter Slide are easily the most creative group in town, and you are guaranteed to hear an incredible live performance. Catchy lyrics, mellow sounds, and an unmatched energy makes you want to listen for hours at a time.

Psychic Dungeon

Psychic Dungeon is just a if you know you know type of band. I’m not sure if you can find their music anywhere currently, but if you ever get a chance to see them live - don’t hesitate to do so. They will take you on a journey you never knew you wanted to take.

Jaron Utt

Jaron Utt is a local talented indie folk artist who is so interesting to watch. When Jaron plays, all eyes are on him as his uniqueness truly shines. He never shies away from innovation and vulnerability in his craft and songwriting which creates this addictive sound.

Christian Newport will perform Satuday, August 24th at Pax Breu Ruim along with Cody Ray and Alex the Band. Music starts at 8, and there is a suggested donation of $10.