Nashville Indie Rockers Lenox Hills Bring Their Southern Sibling Sound To Songbirds

Lenox Hills is a Nashville-based indie-rock duo that blends Southern grit with atmospheric guitars and introspective lyrics.

Formed by brothers Luca and Packy Mullin, the band channels its storytelling roots into a modern sound that’s equal parts anthemic and intimate. With influences ranging from Radiohead and The War on Drugs to Wilco and Kings of Leon, Lenox Hills carves out a space where driving rhythms meet moody textures.

Their live shows deliver an emotional punch, marked by dynamic energy and a deep connection with their audience.

In 2025, the band released two breakout singles that marked a new chapter in their evolution. “Just Like In December” is a slow-burning anthem that explores themes of regret and nostalgia with haunting vocals and reverb-soaked guitars. Its counterpart, “Are We Good To Go?“, takes a sharper edge, with the group channeling their 2000s alt-rock inspirations into a track that’s both raw and cathartic.

With each release, Lenox Hills continues to build a sound that feels familiar yet fresh at the same time—honest music made for long drives, late nights, and the space in between.

Whether you're hearing them in a crowded venue or through headphones late at night, Lenox Hills invites you into a soundscape that's both wide open and deeply personal.

Lenox Hills