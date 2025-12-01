Nashville's Popular Jam Band Airshow Flies Into Songbirds This Wednesday

Airshow is a high-flying, Nashville-based jam band featuring a unique contrast of familiar acoustic and mind-bending electric sounds that transports listeners from a campfire picking-party to the outer reaches of the multiverse.

Formed by longtime friends Cody Chelius (Mandolin / Vocals) and Steve Gallagher (Guitar / Vocals), the group’s lineup was completed with the addition of Bill Baker (Bass/ Vocals) and John Rodrigue (Drums/ Vocals) in 2016.

While each member has different musical influences, it is their shared passion for exploring uncharted sonic territories that has propelled their ascension to the top of Nashville’s jamband scene—and they won’t be landing anytime soon.

Having released two studio albums ‘Shimmer’ (2021) and ‘Up in the Clouds’ (2019), as well as two EPs, ‘Anubis’ (2020) and ‘Lightbulb’ (2017), Airshow has started sharing live recordings of recent shows from all across the north and southeast.

The band has their navigation set in all directions, but this week they are landing right here in Chattanooga at Songbirds on the Southside.

