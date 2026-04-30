New Nightfall Free Concert Season Debuts This Friday With Headliner Sinkane

The 2026 Nightfall season will kick off its 14-week series of free outdoor concerts in Miller Park and Miller Plaza every Friday starting this Friday, May 1.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent.

Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which now also includes local food trucks and brews, local artisans and kids’ activities.

This week’s show features headliner Sinkane at 8pm (making a reappearance since he had rain on his scheduled date last year) and local opener Flashdrive at 7pm on the home stage at Miller Plaza.

Born in London to Sudanese parents and raised in Ohio, Sinkane — real name Almed Gallab — blends Afrobeat-inspired rock, funk, electronica and jazzy pop to create his signature feel-good vibes. A lifelong collaborator and curator of music, Gallab was also nominated in 2024 as Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer for his work on “The Enormous Crocodile,” which debuted in the UK.

Opening the show at 7pm is local band Flashdrive, an award-winning party band known for playing classic rock, pop, and modern hits. Originally formed in Chicago in 2013 and re-booted in Chattanooga, Flashdrive features two female lead vocalists backed by high-energy band that specializes in live performances.

Come early at 6pm to start shopping at the art market in Miller Park and visit our food and drink vendors. Chattanooga FC will also have their inflatable soccer field set up in Miller Park for kids to enjoy. Live music begins at 7pm and concludes around 9:30pm.

Special savings on bulk beer ticket purchases for the season will be available this year through May, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Motorcycle parking will be made available in the 800 block of Market Street, between 8th Street and M.L.King.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series. Special themes and programming will be updated through our Facebook and instagram page.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.