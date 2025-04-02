New Singer/Songwriter Concert Series Set To Begin At The Woodshop

The St. Elmo Songwriter Series, a new singer/songwriter showcase, will debut at The Woodshop in St. Elmo on Thursday, May 1st.

The series will run every first Thursday of the month from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM, offering a platform for both regional and local singer-songwriters.

The inaugural show will feature Caleb Lovely, the winner of the Tennessee Songwriter Week Chattanooga finals, and Teni Rane Butler, a finalist from the same competition.

Caleb Lovely, based in Franklin, TN, is a rising star on the singer/songwriter scene. One reviewer described him as “an exciting talent” who approaches his craft with equal intensity as a songwriter, producer, and performer. Teni Rane’s music, according to another reviewer, “not only makes you think and feel but can also make you remember.”

“There’s something pure and honest about a singer with nothing more than their guitar and the words of their songs,” said local singer/songwriter and series host Richard Daigle. “Each month, St. Elmo Songwriter Series will feature one regional and one local artist, showcasing music that may make people laugh, cry, or reflect.” Daigle added that the performances will follow an “in-the-round” format but will also include individual sets and storytelling to provide insight into each artist's songwriting process.

The Woodshop, Chattanooga’s premier listening room, is now managed by Jhett Black and Callie Sioux Schiavone. Black believes St. Elmo Songwriter Series will be a valuable addition to their music programming.

“We’ve had great success with our Tuesday Bluesdays, Not Your Dad’s Jazz on Wednesdays and Forever Bluegrass Fridays,” said Jhett. “St. Elmo Songwriter Series will offer a monthly event for people who love songcraft and original storytellers. The Woodshop has been celebrating the beauty and diversity of music in all it’s many forms, and a singer/songwriter series fits perfectly with that mission.

Admission for the show is $5. For advance tickets and preferred seating, contact The Woodshop at thewoodshoplisteningroom.com.