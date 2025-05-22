New Support Announced For Local Music Performers And Educators

Local music performers and educators have new resources available to amplify their impact during this year’s citywide Make Music Day celebration.

The Make Music Chattanooga Fund officially launches this year, providing stipends to support local artists and educators hosting free, public music activations on Friday, June 21st.

“With the launch of the Make Music Chattanooga Fund, we’re excited to offer support directly to the people behind the music,” said Janelle Drake, organizer of Make Music Day Chattanooga. “We’re proud to take this additional step to support local music makers and grateful for the partnerships forged to make this happen.”

The Make Music Chattanooga Fund is made possible through the generosity of the Lyndhurst Foundation, and in partnership with ArtsBuild. The fund supports live performance activations and participatory music activities hosted at various venues and public spaces throughout Chattanooga.

In addition to local support, eligible participants may also qualify for funding through the Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF), coordinated nationally by the Make Music Alliance and locally in collaboration with Make Music Chattanooga and the Tri-State Musicians’ Union, Local 80.

“The Tri-State Musicians' Union is thrilled that these funding opportunities for Make Music Day Chattanooga will bring even more local professional live music to our community,” said Nathan Shew, President of the Tri-State Musicians’ Union, Local 80.

To be eligible for either funding opportunity, all performances must be officially registered with Make Music Chattanooga and open to the public free of charge. Performers and educators interested in participating can register and apply now at makemusicday.org/chattanooga. Applications are accepted through June 6, 2025.