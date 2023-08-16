Newly Announced Music On Tap This Friday At Nightfall With Headliner Ashes & Arrows

Nightfall continues its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, this Friday, August 18 beginning at 7pm.

Because both the originally scheduled headlining band and the opening band had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances, the show will now feature Ashes & Arrows as headliner, with Randy Steele now opening.

From the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina to the peaks of Arrowtown, New Zealand, Ashes & Arrows are captivating audiences around the world with their strong vocals, thoughtful lyrics, and on-stage charisma.

The three primary members, Ciaran, Jonathan & Ben, met at an open mic in downtown Asheville in 2021which immediately sparked an inspiration to write and perform together. Only a band for the past 18 months, Ashes and Arrows perform harmony-laden Appalachian folk-rock, which recently earned them the winning title at the 2023 MerleFest Band Competition.

Their debut EP 'Forward' was produced by world-renowned record producer Greg Haver and released last October, and one of the lead singles, 'Gold in the Mountain' was featured on BBC2 radio late last year. Since July, their numbers have exploded, with 9K Spotify Listeners, 110K TikTok Followers with this video getting 1.3 million views. Though typically a trio, they will perform as a six-piece band at Nightfall.

Opening the show will be Randy Steele, an award-winning banjo player and singer songwriter who is well known for his bluegrass based, Slim Pickins, as well as a more recent band High Cold Wind. His first solo album was released in early 2017 followed by an EP released in the summer of 2018, both of which were met with critical acclaim from music critics and publications including Relix Magazine, No Depression, and The Bluegrass Situation. In 2018 Steele won an Independent Music Award for Bluegrass Song of the Year for "Mobile Soon" and was also selected as a Finalist in the New Song LEAF Songwriting Competition.

In addition to the great music, Nightfall features over 30 local artisans and a variety of local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. Kids also enjoy the inflatable soccer field in Miller Park each week, thanks to the Chattanooga Football Club. KZ106 will also be on site, as they celebrate 40 years of sharing music in the community.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, EPB, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Window World, Southern Honda Powersports, T-Mobile, U.S.Xpress, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.