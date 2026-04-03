Nightfall's 39th Season Kicks Off May 1st With Sudanese Pop Singer Sinkane

The 2026 Nightfall season is now announced and will feature a 14-week lineup of free outdoor summer concerts in Miller Park and Miller Plaza every Friday starting May 1 and going through July 31.

Now in its 39th season, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent.

Opening night will feature headliner Sinkane, a Sudanese-American musician who blends krautrock, prog rock, electronica, free jazz and funk rock with Sudanese pop.

Started as a pioneer effort to revitalize downtown Chattanooga in 1988, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh approach to entertainment, which now also includes local food trucks and brews, local artisans and kids’ activities.

With most shows occurring on the home stage at Miller Plaza, Nightfall will move to the stage at Miller Park once each month (May 22, June 12 and July 3). Music by the local opening act starts at 7pm, followed by the headliner at 8pm. Activities conclude around 9:30pm.

Nightfall 2026 Lineup:

May 1: Flashdrive / Sinkane

May 8: Blake Worthington / Alicia Blue

May 15: Forlines, Hightower & Steele / The Spooklights

May 22: Local Double Bill 7pm / 8:30pm Danimal Planet / Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck

May 29: Alva Leigh / Tae & The Neighborly

June 5: High Stuarts / Wyatt Ellis

June 12: Matt Bohannon Band / J. Roddy Walston

June 19: Marlow Drive / Holy Roller

Special savings on bulk beer ticket purchases for the season will be available this year through May, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Motorcycle parking will be made available in the 800 block of Market Street, between 8th Street and M.L.King.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents. For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.