Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season, Beginning Friday, May 26 At Miller Plaza

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor summer concert series will celebrate its 36th season this year with a 15-week season of free outdoor concerts held at Miller Plaza beginning Friday, May 26 and continuing every Friday through September 1.

Shows begin at 7pm and end at approximately 9:30pm. In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

Nightfall’s regular format highlights a 7pm local band to open for an 8pm national headliner of various genres.

Nightfall 2023 Schedule: Headliners / (local openers)

May 26 Kaleta & Super Yamba Band / (Symatree)

June 2 Patrick Sweany / (Clare Donahue Quintet featuring Ken Watters)

June 9 Bywater Call / (Bryanna Fuquea)

June 16 Funk You / (Three Star Revival)

June 23 The Sherlocks / (Red Pawn)

June 30 Road to Nightfall Winners (TBD)

July 7 J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band) / (The New Quintet)

July 14 Featuring a co-bill of two different Chattanooga bands: 7PM Dexter Bell & Friends featuring Karen Collins / 8:20PM Jimmy Allgood & The It’s Allgood Band

July 21 Red Clay Strays / (Fawley)

July 28 Joshua Hedley / (Magic Birds)

August 4 Victor Wainwright & the Train / (Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck)

August 11 The Banditos / (Oweda)

August 18 Urban Heat / (Ashley and the Xs)

August 25 Sensational Barnes Brothers / (Zowie Boyd)

September 1 Jemere Morgan / (Swayyvo)

With band performances held on the Miller Plaza stage, the renovated Miller Park provides space for activities such as outdoor games, food trucks, artisan vendors and family activities on the grassy lawn.

Motorcycle parking will be allowed in the 800 block of Market Street. Look for food trucks and artists in Broad Street and M.L.King Boulevard. Occasional vintage clothing vendors will be offered on the Georgia Avenue of Miller Park. Registration for artist booth space can be found at nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available for purchase on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.