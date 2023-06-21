Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock This Friday With Ping Rose & The Anti Heroes

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall features blues artist Ping Rose & the Anti Heroes as headliner at 8pm this Friday, June 23, with Red Pawn as opener at 7pm.

A Memphis-born multi-instrumentalist, Ping Rose mostly known for his soulful crooning and virtuoso guitar skills. His genre-bending style of blues, alternative rock, classic country, and jazz has made him a mainstay in Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Generally sought after for his high energy shows with his band, Rose’s skills as a singer songwriter have also earned him notoriety as an intimate solo performer on acoustic guitar. Make no mistake though, he’ll be bringing the party with him to the Nightfall stage to headline with his full band, the Anti Heroes.

Red Pawn, T.J. Greever’s latest musical project, will take the stage at 7pm to open the night’s entertainment with their “face-melting” rock 'n roll. This Chattanooga band delivers well-crafted originals as well as some choice covers, along with high octane showmanship.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Nightfall offers a variety of food from over a dozen local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, EPB, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Window World, Southern Honda Powersports, T-Mobile, U.S.Xpress, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.