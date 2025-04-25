Nightfall Concert Series Opens On Friday, May 2 With J. Roddy Walston

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s original outdoor summer concert series, will begin its 38th season on May 2nd with a 10-week series of free concerts and entertainment at Miller Plaza and Miller Park, continuing every Friday through July 4th.

Known for showcasing innovative original music in a variety of genres, Nightfall highlights a local band as the opener each week, followed by a notable national or regional headliner. Local food trucks and brews, local artisans and kids’ activities add to the fun.

Headlining Nightfall for the opening night of the season on Friday, May 2 is J. Roddy Walston on piano and vocals, and who, with his band, is a sonic force on stage.

A son of the South originally from just up the road in Cleveland, TN, J. Roddy Walston is undoubtedly a musical powerhouse. His sound is part rock, part blues, gritty honky-tonk, Sun Records-style rockabilly, vintage Stax soul, and thunderous classic rock n’ roll. His raw, electrifying performances are a deliberate fusion of the music that's always played in his mind and reflected in some great songwriting.

J Roddy Walston and the Business was released in 2010 on Vagrant Records and discovered shortly thereafter by PGH Live Music, located in Pittsburgh, PA. Lead single "Don't Break the Needle" was used in the opening credits of the movie Contraband, as well as the soundtrack to the True Religion Jeans Fall 2011 collection.

The release of the album saw the band's first nationwide tours, on headlining and support runs with Deer Tick, Lucero, the Drive-By Truckers, Shooter Jennings, Shovels & Rope and Jonny Fritz and the In-Laws. The band also played in some of the country’s top festivals, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals, and SXSW in Austin, TX.

Opening the show at 7pm is The Bohannons, one of Chattanooga’s long standing favorites in the local music scene.

The Bohannons are known for their blend of rock, punk, and power pop, mixed with country, folk and blues. Featuring the sibling duo of Marty and Matt Bohannon (vocals and guitar), other band members are Billy C. Robinson (bass) and Mike Gaut (drums). They have released several albums, including "Songs for the Disenfranchised" (2006), "Bright White Light" (2008), "Days of Echo" (2010), "Unaka Rising" (2012), and "Night Construction" (2023)

Although most Nightfall shows use the Miller Plaza stage, this show will be held on the Miller Park stage, as will the May 9 and 16 shows. Music then returns to the home stage at Miller Plaza for the following weeks.

Each week between 20-25 local artisans will offer their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park, and an array of local food trucks will be offering tasty treats in the street. For those interested in taking advantage of special pricing on Nightfall drinks, there will be a “Nightfall Happy Hour” from 6:00–7:00pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Motorcycle parking will be made available in the 900 block of Market Street, between Miller Park and EPB.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.