Nightfall Ends Season On A High Note With International Soul Sensation MT Jones

This Friday marks a wrap for the 39th season of Nightfall, Chattanooga’s original free outdoor concert series, with international Soul sensation MT Jones and opening act Et Cetera.

Straight from his performance at Floydfest this past weekend, English-born MT Jones will bring contemporary R&B and jazz, with soulful echoes of the 60s and 70s.

A musical prodigy whose melodies transport listeners across genres, he has enchanted crowds at legendary festivals like the Cambridge Folk Festival as well as his regular performances in Liverpool & London. Jones has travelled the world as a musician & penned songs for other artists, making a name for himself as a gifted and prolific songwriter.

His debut single ‘I Won’t Ever Say Goodbye’ is a soulful, heart-on-sleeve ballad that marks the start of big things, and his latest single ‘Feeling Lonely’ has received great support from the BBC and enjoyed strong playlist support from Spotify Jones possesses a velvety voice and, as importantly, has a knack for crafting killer songs that conjure the soul classics of yesteryear.This is only the start for this highly memorable and distinctive singer, song writer, musician and creator.

Starting the musical entertainment at 7:00 pm is Et Cetera, a Chattanooga band representing a broad spectrum of musical from rock to funk,jazz, and blues. The dual guitars of Adam Stone and Alex Keiss blend lush harmonies and electrifying solos, backed by the powerful and driving grooves of drummer, Drew McDowell, and the tight, funky bass of Kellen Shiles.

For Nightfall’s last night of the season, attendees can enjoy Happy Hour drink specials all evening long. Nightfall merchandise will also be offered at a discount. A variety of local food trucks, art vendor booths and bar service opens at 6pm.

Live music begins at 7:00 pm and continues through 9:30 pm.

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents. For more information on this free community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.