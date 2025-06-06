Nightfall Features Indie Rock With Headliner Fox Royale This Friday

This Friday, June 6, Nightfall welcomes Fox Royale for their debut Chattanooga performance on the Miller Plaza stage in downtown Chattanooga.

Now in its 38th season, Nightfall continues its tradition of offering free, family-friendly concerts every Friday through July 4.

Chattanooga’s original free concert series, Nightfall is more than just a concert — it’s a community-wide gathering featuring a lively atmosphere with food trucks, cold brews, artisan vendors, and lawn games throughout Miller Plaza and Miller Park. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy everything the Nightfall experience has to offer.

The evening kicks off at 7:00 PM with a performance by Chattanooga’s own Telemonster, followed by the headlining set from Fox Royale at 8:00 PM.

Hailing from Joplin, Missouri, Fox Royale is an indie rock band formed in 2020 by high school friends and brothers Nathan and Caleb Hurley. Their sound is anthemic and jangly, drawing comparisons to Cold War Kids, Cage the Elephant, and Vampire Weekend. Originally a trio, the band later expanded to a four-piece and has released five singles, touring extensively across the country.

Their music explores themes like emotional insecurities, breakups, and family dynamics, all wrapped in a joyful, upbeat energy. With punchy, playful production, Fox Royale blends the electric guitars of rock with the modern melodies of contemporary pop. This summer, they’re appearing at several festivals and even opening for Switchfoot.

Opening the show at 7:00 PM is Chattanooga’s own Telemonster. The band was originally formed in 2010 by cousins Ben VanderHart (guitar/vocals) and Josh Barrett (drums) after relocating to Chattanooga from Iowa and New Mexico. Over the years, they added John-Michael Forman (bass), Dave Hess (keys), and Paul Smallman (keys/guitar).

Telemonster released their first EP in 2011, followed by the 2012 album A Girl I Knew. After a six-year hiatus, they returned in 2018 with Introspecter, Pt. 1 on Yellow Racket Records. Amid raising families, running businesses, and founding a label and record store (Yellow Racket at 2311 Main Street), the band continues to write and record new music.

This week’s performances take place on the Miller Plaza stage, where the remainder of the season's shows will also be held. Across the street in Miller Park, enjoy games, artisan booths, shaded seating, and picnic areas—all creating a festive downtown atmosphere.

Nightfall guests can save 20% by purchasing beer ticket bundles in packets of 20. Please note:

No outside food or beverages are allowed within the event area.

Outside alcohol is prohibited by law.

Concession sales support the event and help keep it free.

Motorcycle parking is available in the 900 block of Market Street between Miller Park and EPB.

Nightfall is a beloved Chattanooga tradition known for high-caliber musical talent and an inclusive, community-first spirit.

Proudly produced by Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall continues to be a cornerstone of Chattanooga’s cultural life.

For full season details, visit: NightfallChattanooga.com