Nightfall Moves Under Cover Again This Friday To The First Horizon Pavilion

No matter what the weather, Nightfall’s got you covered for Friday night fun. Due to another rainy forecast, Nightfall will again move this Friday’s event under cover at the First Horizon Pavilion (home of the Chattanooga Market, at 1826 Reggie White Blvd.)

Nightfall, a beloved summer ritual in Chattanooga for almost 40 years, is usually held at Miller Plaza and Miller Park. Even though it is moving to the First Horizon Pavilion again this week, Nightfall is still a free event that focuses on great original music in a fun environment for all ages.

Besides the music, attendees enjoy food trucks, local art vendors, outdoor games and beverage service. Convenient on-site parking is available for attendees as well as tables and seating. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own chairs. Coolers, however, are not allowed.

"Last week’s show actually went really well at the First Horizon Pavilion, and we’re grateful for them welcoming us back and providing us with a great option when the weather prediction is rain," said Nightfall organizer Carla Pritchard. "Thankfully, we also had a great response from the crowd who seemed to really enjoy the roof overhead with fans and other amenities it offered. But hopefully we’ll see sunshine back in the forecast soon."

Headlining Nightfall this Friday is Tae & the Neighborly, a Wisconsin-based band that seamlessly blends soul, pop and R&B through vibrant instrumentation and Tae’s signature smoky vocals. The band was formed in 2020 by apartment neighbors in a five-story flat, who became roommates and bandmates from their shared passion of cake baking.

In their short history as a band, they have grown to grace stages from the revered halls of the Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington DC, with other performance highlights including the Rochester Jazz Festival, Rhythm & Roots, People Fest, Mile of Music, Sisters Folk Festival, and NPR's Mountain Stage.

The band released their debut full-length record, Self Help, in 2024.

Opening Nightfall at 7pm is Chattanooga-based artist Alva Leigh and her band. Alva Leigh is a singer/songwriter from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with an affection for processing paradoxes with pop songs. Her latest paradox is motherhood. Alva had a successful run in the UK with her critically acclaimed Americana band Lewis & Leigh, before returning to the south and ultimately to Tennessee.

Friday’s music lineup:

Alva Leigh – 7PM

Tae & the Neighborly – 8PM

Attendees are encouraged to help spread the word and come support Chattanooga’s local music scene despite the rainy forecast.

Food, drink and art vendors open at 6pm, with. Live music beginning at 7pm. The event concludes around 9:30pm.

Some motorcycle parking will still be available to the left of the front entrance of the pavilion.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.