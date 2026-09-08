Nolan Taylor Brings His Deeply Rooted Sound And Personal Lyricism To Songbirds

When Nolan Taylor grabs a guitar and steps up to a microphone, he speaks for the desperate, the deserted, and the downtrodden who deserve a voice and demand a chance to be heard.

The Ohio-raised and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist knows the hopelessness of an impoverished upbringing surrounded by addiction firsthand. However, he also knows what the light at the end of the tunnel feels like—because he dug himself out of despair and found that light.

Growing up in Blanchester, OH, he initially lived in a small home. His mother fell prey to drugs and mental health turbulence, leaving Nolan and his brother to be raised by dad—who worked several jobs to make ends meet. He bounced around from place-to-place until life settled down during sophomore year of high school. Music offered a semblance of stability.

Upon graduating high school, Nolan tirelessly gigged anywhere he could. A live video of “68” (which directly addresses the relationship with his mom and the topic of addiction) went viral and caught the attention of Atlantic Records. He gained traction with the Life & Love EP and Live From The Living Room EP. Beyond sharing bills with everyone from The Revivalists and City and Colour to 49 Winchester, Charley Crockett, and Band of Horses he sold out his headline Cincinnati Heart Tour.

He contributed “Driving You Home” to Twisters: The Album, the companion soundtrack to the blockbuster film which went on to be nominated for a GRAMMY. Nolan invited audiences into the heart of where he grew up (and the Heartland of the country) on his 2025 self-titled full-length debut, Nolan Taylor [Atlantic Records], and looks to expand his catalog with a new EP slated for release in 2026.

Opening for Nolan is Jess Woodland, who is in the midst of her second act – one she never planned. Armed with wisdom collected from a long hiatus from making music, the Americana singer-songwriter is ready to share what she’s learned. The daughter of a three-time national harmonica player, Woodland grew up in Nashville, attending jamborees and festivals in the Appalachian mountains.

Her childhood was soundtracked by the music her parents loved – classic rock of the 70s, country singer- songwriters like Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash, and the hymns from her dad’s records. Despite the inherent twang in her voice, Woodland shied away from the bluegrass world, afraid of not being accepted for her more alternative look.

Nolan Taylor and Jess Woodland